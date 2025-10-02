The post BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Meeting Minutes from its latest interest rate decision showed that policymakers at the Canadian central bank continue to grapple with downstream challenges from whiplash policy attacks from the Trump administration. However, policymakers continue to lean toward optimism on headline datapoints and expect the Canadian economy to weather the storm despite some choppy seas. Key highlights Ahead of BoC’s September 17th rate decision, members expected they could present a baseline projection for growth and inflation in the October monetary policy report. Members reviewed a broad range of inflation indicators and agreed they continued to point to underlying inflation of around 2.5%.Members agreed that while near-term uncertainty around US tariffs had diminished, uncertainty around the renegotiation of the USMCA was coming into greater focus. GC agreed that the impending USMCA free trade deal renegotiation was likely to impede a recovery in business investment in the near term.Members agreed consumption should continue to support growth going forward and the economy was expected to grow modestly, in line with the current tariff scenario outlined in the July report. GC acknowledged it was difficult to assess the amount of slack in the economy, and the outlook for inflation was subject to greater uncertainty than usual. Members believed trade disruptions implied new costs, but how big these costs would be, when and where they might materialize, and what they could mean for inflation all remained uncertain. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boc-meeting-minutes-show-policymakers-continue-to-see-difficulties-from-us-trade-202510011740 The post BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Meeting Minutes from its latest interest rate decision showed that policymakers at the Canadian central bank continue to grapple with downstream challenges from whiplash policy attacks from the Trump administration. However, policymakers continue to lean toward optimism on headline datapoints and expect the Canadian economy to weather the storm despite some choppy seas. Key highlights Ahead of BoC’s September 17th rate decision, members expected they could present a baseline projection for growth and inflation in the October monetary policy report. Members reviewed a broad range of inflation indicators and agreed they continued to point to underlying inflation of around 2.5%.Members agreed that while near-term uncertainty around US tariffs had diminished, uncertainty around the renegotiation of the USMCA was coming into greater focus. GC agreed that the impending USMCA free trade deal renegotiation was likely to impede a recovery in business investment in the near term.Members agreed consumption should continue to support growth going forward and the economy was expected to grow modestly, in line with the current tariff scenario outlined in the July report. GC acknowledged it was difficult to assess the amount of slack in the economy, and the outlook for inflation was subject to greater uncertainty than usual. Members believed trade disruptions implied new costs, but how big these costs would be, when and where they might materialize, and what they could mean for inflation all remained uncertain. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boc-meeting-minutes-show-policymakers-continue-to-see-difficulties-from-us-trade-202510011740