BNB Chain Partners with Chainlink

BNB Chain, a leading global blockchain ecosystem, has partnered with Chainlink to provide on-chain access to official U.S. Department of Commerce economic data. This collaboration will make key metrics like GDP and price indexes available across blockchains, enabling new use cases like automated trading, tokenized asset creation, and DeFi risk management. The initiative marks a major step in bridging public economic data with blockchain technology for greater transparency and innovation.
