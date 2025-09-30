BNB Chain Leads Blockchain DAU Positions as $BNB and $opBNB Outperform Solana

BNB Chain has ultimately occupied the top position in terms of user activity. Hence, BNB Chain now leads the key DAU positions as $BNB and $opBNB have become the top players when it comes to daily active users (DAUs). As per the exclusive data provided by BNB Chain, $BNB has witnessed 2,404,725 DAUs, and $opBNBs follows it closely while accounting for 2,00,560 DAUs. In this respect, the development denotes a milestone, reaffirming the strong impact of BNB Chain. BSC and opBNB continue to lead in daily active users across chains 👑 pic.twitter.com/0tH7KXIEtk— BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 29, 2025 $BNB and $opBNB Outcompete Solana in DAU Rankings In line with the market data, the DAU rankings show changing dynamics in terms of blockchain usage, with L2 solutions getting notable traction. Thus, BNB Chain has surpassed the longstanding contender in consumer engagement, Solana. Hence, in the top positions, $BNB and $opBNB account for 2,404,725 and 2,000,560 daily active users (DAUs). These figures are considerably greater than Solana’s 1,772,708 DAUs. BNB Ecosystem Establishes Unique Benchmark for Cross-Chain Consumer Activity Keeping this in view, BNB Chain has celebrated this triumph over Solana, calling it a landmark achievement. Additionally, the 3rd rank of Soana in top DAU positions highlights a considerable shift from the platform’s former dominance in DeFi activity and NFTs. Hence, the combined dominance of $BNB and $opBNB is paving the way for the wider mainstream usage. Overall, the surge in the consumer activity across chains elevates BNB Chain’s position in sustained user engagement within the Web3 sector. BNB Chain has ultimately occupied the top position in terms of user activity. Hence, BNB Chain now leads the key DAU positions as $BNB and $opBNB have become the top players when it comes to daily active users (DAUs). As per the exclusive data provided by BNB Chain, $BNB has witnessed 2,404,725 DAUs, and $opBNBs follows it closely while accounting for 2,00,560 DAUs. In this respect, the development denotes a milestone, reaffirming the strong impact of BNB Chain. BSC and opBNB continue to lead in daily active users across chains 👑 pic.twitter.com/0tH7KXIEtk— BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 29, 2025 $BNB and $opBNB Outcompete Solana in DAU Rankings In line with the market data, the DAU rankings show changing dynamics in terms of blockchain usage, with L2 solutions getting notable traction. Thus, BNB Chain has surpassed the longstanding contender in consumer engagement, Solana. Hence, in the top positions, $BNB and $opBNB account for 2,404,725 and 2,000,560 daily active users (DAUs). These figures are considerably greater than Solana’s 1,772,708 DAUs. BNB Ecosystem Establishes Unique Benchmark for Cross-Chain Consumer Activity Keeping this in view, BNB Chain has celebrated this triumph over Solana, calling it a landmark achievement. Additionally, the 3rd rank of Soana in top DAU positions highlights a considerable shift from the platform’s former dominance in DeFi activity and NFTs. Hence, the combined dominance of $BNB and $opBNB is paving the way for the wider mainstream usage. Overall, the surge in the consumer activity across chains elevates BNB Chain’s position in sustained user engagement within the Web3 sector.