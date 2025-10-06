BMNR announced that its ETH holdings exceeded 2.83 million, with total crypto and cash assets reaching US$13.4 billion.

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Chainwire, BMNR, an Ethereum treasury, announced that its total cryptocurrency and cash assets had reached $13.4 billion as of October 5th. Of this total, BitMine holds over 2.83 million Ethereum (ETH). At the current price of $4,535 per ETH, this makes it the world's largest ETH treasury, holding over 2% of the total ETH supply. Additionally, the company holds 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and $456 million in unrestricted cash.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.