Bloomberg: Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission CEO Leung Fung-yee is expected to serve another three-year term

PANews reported on October 6th that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter said that Julia Leung, CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), is expected to be re-elected for a three-year term. Leung will reportedly take over as SFC CEO starting January 1, 2023. During her tenure, she introduced a licensing system for virtual asset trading platforms and released a virtual asset roadmap. She was generally friendly to the digital asset industry, stating that the future of digital assets is vibrant and promising. She also mentioned that the regulatory philosophy of "same business, same risks, same rules" would be adopted to bring crypto over-the-counter trading and custodian institutions under the regulatory scope. A Hong Kong government spokesperson reportedly responded that they would not comment on speculation about personnel appointments, while the SFC responded that they would synchronize their actions in due course.