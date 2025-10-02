ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is full of headlines, but not all of them signal lasting change. One that does is BlockDAG’s announcement of a multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, part of the Renault Group. Beginning in 2025, this partnership carries BlockDAG from blockchain circles into one of the most prestigious sporting arenas in the world. It’s a milestone that merges visibility with credibility. BlockDAG isn’t just making noise; it’s linking its brand to Formula 1®, a sport known for engineering mastery, global reach, and cultural prestige. For a blockchain project already raising nearly $420 million in its presale, the move feels less like hype and more like inevitability. What Alpine F1® Brings to BlockDAG Formula 1® is more than a sport. It’s a global cultural force, reaching 1.5 billion viewers per season across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Sponsorship in Formula 1® is notoriously selective. Only financially strong and brand-conscious companies make the cut. That BlockDAG is now among them says one thing: legitimacy. The deal ensures BlockDAG’s logo will appear on Alpine’s cars, across fan engagement platforms, and even in virtual racing content. It also includes co-branded merchandise, exclusive content, and integration with the RISE+ fan app, Alpine’s global hub for fans. The goal is not just branding but merging Web3 adoption with motorsport culture. For crypto buyers, the association matters. Alpine’s reputation is built on engineering excellence and performance under pressure. By tying itself to that legacy, BlockDAG signals that it belongs to a rare class of blockchain projects aiming for long-term cultural relevance, not just speculative attention. Adoption Metrics That Tell the Story Partnerships create headlines, but numbers prove credibility. BlockDAG has plenty of them. Nearly $420M raised so far, with momentum averaging close to $1M daily in October. More than 26.5B coins sold, moving steadily… The post BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is full of headlines, but not all of them signal lasting change. One that does is BlockDAG’s announcement of a multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, part of the Renault Group. Beginning in 2025, this partnership carries BlockDAG from blockchain circles into one of the most prestigious sporting arenas in the world. It’s a milestone that merges visibility with credibility. BlockDAG isn’t just making noise; it’s linking its brand to Formula 1®, a sport known for engineering mastery, global reach, and cultural prestige. For a blockchain project already raising nearly $420 million in its presale, the move feels less like hype and more like inevitability. What Alpine F1® Brings to BlockDAG Formula 1® is more than a sport. It’s a global cultural force, reaching 1.5 billion viewers per season across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Sponsorship in Formula 1® is notoriously selective. Only financially strong and brand-conscious companies make the cut. That BlockDAG is now among them says one thing: legitimacy. The deal ensures BlockDAG’s logo will appear on Alpine’s cars, across fan engagement platforms, and even in virtual racing content. It also includes co-branded merchandise, exclusive content, and integration with the RISE+ fan app, Alpine’s global hub for fans. The goal is not just branding but merging Web3 adoption with motorsport culture. For crypto buyers, the association matters. Alpine’s reputation is built on engineering excellence and performance under pressure. By tying itself to that legacy, BlockDAG signals that it belongs to a rare class of blockchain projects aiming for long-term cultural relevance, not just speculative attention. Adoption Metrics That Tell the Story Partnerships create headlines, but numbers prove credibility. BlockDAG has plenty of them. Nearly $420M raised so far, with momentum averaging close to $1M daily in October. More than 26.5B coins sold, moving steadily…

BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:00
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.6628-6.18%
ERA
ERA$0.2282-4.07%
COM
COM$0.005091-7.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006827-3.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139832+0.47%

Crypto is full of headlines, but not all of them signal lasting change. One that does is BlockDAG’s announcement of a multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, part of the Renault Group. Beginning in 2025, this partnership carries BlockDAG from blockchain circles into one of the most prestigious sporting arenas in the world.

It’s a milestone that merges visibility with credibility. BlockDAG isn’t just making noise; it’s linking its brand to Formula 1®, a sport known for engineering mastery, global reach, and cultural prestige. For a blockchain project already raising nearly $420 million in its presale, the move feels less like hype and more like inevitability.

What Alpine F1® Brings to BlockDAG

Formula 1® is more than a sport. It’s a global cultural force, reaching 1.5 billion viewers per season across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Sponsorship in Formula 1® is notoriously selective. Only financially strong and brand-conscious companies make the cut. That BlockDAG is now among them says one thing: legitimacy.

The deal ensures BlockDAG’s logo will appear on Alpine’s cars, across fan engagement platforms, and even in virtual racing content. It also includes co-branded merchandise, exclusive content, and integration with the RISE+ fan app, Alpine’s global hub for fans. The goal is not just branding but merging Web3 adoption with motorsport culture.

For crypto buyers, the association matters. Alpine’s reputation is built on engineering excellence and performance under pressure. By tying itself to that legacy, BlockDAG signals that it belongs to a rare class of blockchain projects aiming for long-term cultural relevance, not just speculative attention.

Adoption Metrics That Tell the Story

Partnerships create headlines, but numbers prove credibility. BlockDAG has plenty of them.

  • Nearly $420M raised so far, with momentum averaging close to $1M daily in October.
  • More than 26.5B coins sold, moving steadily through its 45-batch presale structure.
  • Over 325,000 holders, with around 1,000 new wallets joining daily.
  • A community spanning 130 countries and over 325K members across Telegram, Discord, and other platforms.
  • 3M+ users mining daily through the X1 mobile app.
  • More than 20,000 hardware miners shipped, with weekly production scaling to 2,000 units.

These aren’t projections or slogans. They’re adoption signals. They prove BlockDAG is building both community and infrastructure ahead of its mainnet launch. Layered with the Alpine partnership, the narrative is straightforward: BlockDAG isn’t begging for credibility, it’s earning it.

Why Whales Are Moving In

At the heart of BlockDAG’s presale is the locked $0.0015 price, even as Batch 30 lists at $0.03. This creates one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the market. It’s not just small buyers taking notice. Whales have already poured in, with $10M pooled into BlockDAG, including single buys of $4.4M and $3.6M.

Retail buyers are following fast, knowing that with each batch, entry points compress. By connecting its credibility to Alpine F1®, BlockDAG has transformed presale momentum into a cultural hook. This isn’t just a coin to speculate on, it’s the first Layer-1 blockchain with a Formula 1® sponsorship.

Beyond Branding: Building an Ecosystem

The Alpine partnership is not an isolated announcement. It fits into a larger ecosystem strategy that strengthens BlockDAG’s claim to long-term relevance.

  • A collaboration with HackerEarth to run four global hackathons, expected to draw 10,000–15,000 developers.
  • A developer community of 4,500+ building over 300 dApps ahead of launch.
  • Expansion of its hardware line through the X10, X30, and X100 miners, ensuring miners worldwide can engage.
  • Other sports partnerships have already been secured with the Seattle Seawolves rugby team and the Seattle Orcas cricket franchise.
  • A vibrant X1 mobile app economy, democratizing mining and onboarding millions of users.

This ecosystem-first approach ensures that Alpine F1®’s spotlight falls on a project already built for scale. Unlike altcoins that collapse once the hype fades, BlockDAG is laying the infrastructure for adoption, utility, and visibility to reinforce each other.

The Fast Lane to Mainstream Adoption

Crypto history is littered with projects that confused hype for progress. BlockDAG is showing the difference. With nearly $420M raised, millions of active users, and miners already shipping worldwide, it has the fundamentals in place. The Alpine F1® sponsorship elevates this with global visibility that few blockchain projects ever achieve.

For buyers, the urgency is real. The locked $0.0015 entry won’t last forever, and the project is fast approaching its $600M presale cap. The Alpine sponsorship ensures BlockDAG’s name will not fade after launch; it will remain visible through 2028, racing across circuits and screens worldwide.

In Formula 1®, championships are decided by fractions of a second. In crypto, fortunes are shaped by entry points. BlockDAG now sits at the crossroads of urgency and longevity, offering one last window before the green light.

The question isn’t whether this partnership matters. It’s whether you’ll act before the race is already won.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/from-track-to-blockchain-blockdags-alpine-f1-deal-signals-a-new-era-of-adoption/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08941-8.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.03717-3.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003901+0.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,825.80
$98,825.80$98,825.80

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.37
$3,212.37$3,212.37

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3003
$2.3003$2.3003

-5.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.31
$143.31$143.31

-6.42%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16333
$0.16333$0.16333

-5.44%