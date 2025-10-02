ExchangeDEX+
BlockDAG’s 325K+ Community & Alpine F1® Deal Rank It Among Best Cryptos to Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 08:37
Crypto News

Learn why BlockDAG is one of the best cryptos to buy with 325K members, $416M raised, Alpine F1® deal, & presale price locked at $0.0015.

Numbers matter, but communities define impact. Many crypto projects chase coin sales or publish ambitious roadmaps without building engagement. BlockDAG is different. It has grown into a global network of over 325,000 members across 130 countries, unified by daily activity, shared vision, and visible presence in the real world.

With its presale price fixed at $0.0015 for a limited period and more than $416 million already raised, BlockDAG (BDAG) has turned its presale into a movement powered by people. For anyone considering the best cryptos to buy, the strength lies not only in the metrics but also in the scale and commitment of its supporters.

A Global Community Driving Adoption

BlockDAG’s strongest asset is its people. With over 325,000 active members on Telegram, Discord, and X, as well as grassroots meetups, the project has built more than a following, it has built a culture. Over 3 million users mine daily on the X1 app, and updates are shared in 17 languages, showing how adoption is being driven from the ground up.

The network is adding more than 1,000 new holders every day, bringing the total to over 312,000. This isn’t the result of advertising campaigns; it is the outcome of consistent engagement and participation.

The growth reflects confidence in BlockDAG’s long-term vision. When users across 130 countries rally behind a single project, it transforms from a presale into a collective movement.

Alpine Sponsorship Expands Visibility

Crypto projects often remain confined within Web3 circles, but BlockDAG has stepped onto the global stage. Through its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG’s branding now reaches billions of fans around the world. Its presence on racecars, digital platforms, and Alpine’s RISE+ app places it directly in front of one of the most engaged global audiences.

For the 3M+ X1 app users, this partnership adds weight to their daily activity, connecting their mining to a recognized international brand. The results are clear: $415M+ raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and 20,000 miners already shipped. With production scaling to 2,000 miners per week, BlockDAG shows it is not just promising infrastructure but delivering it.

At the same time, the presale price remains locked at $0.0015 while Batch 30 lists at $0.03, creating urgency for those aiming to join at the lower entry point.

More Than Just a Coin

BlockDAG is designed as more than a blockchain, it is a system where community participation is central. Whether through mining on the app, referrals, purchasing miners, or sharing updates, every action strengthens the ecosystem.

Incentives keep this cycle moving. Referrals reward up to 25% in USDT, cashback tiers support large buyers, and beta testnet programs encourage developer participation. The upcoming mainnet will extend this further, opening opportunities for dApps and community-driven governance.

Unlike projects where communities remain passive, BlockDAG ensures involvement is constant. Every mining session, hardware delivery, or social contribution feeds into progress. This active model is why BlockDAG is already seen as one of the best cryptos to buy.

Final Outlook

BlockDAG’s growth proves that decentralized technology can foster genuine human connection. With over 325,000 members, daily mining by millions, and visible branding through the BWT Alpine F1® Team, it has built credibility across both crypto and mainstream spaces.

With $416M raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and the presale locked at $0.0015 for a limited time, the numbers back its momentum. But it is the people behind those numbers who give it staying power. As the Singapore deployment event nears and the Alpine sponsorship places BlockDAG on a global stage, this is more than a presale, it is a turning point in crypto adoption.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/heres-why-blockdags-0-0015-presale-lock-alpine-formula-1-partnership-make-it-one-of-the-best-cryptos-to-buy-today/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

