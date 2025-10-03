ExchangeDEX+
BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 12:05
Crypto News

Discover how Solana faces $200 risk and Dogecoin stagnates, as BlockDAG sets new benchmarks with over $420M raised, live Testnet scaling, and 20K miners already shipped.

The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among traders. Solana, once praised for scalability, is sliding further after losing critical levels, with $200 looming as the next stop. At the same time, Dogecoin’s network usage has fallen sharply, with whales offloading holdings and questions growing about whether the meme coin can ever reclaim past highs.

Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum as the real crypto with the most potential. With over $420 million raised in presale, a mobile app already hosting more than 3 million users, and 20,000 ASIC miners shipped, BlockDAG is proving itself. Unlike SOL and DOGE, its Awakening Testnet is live, showing performance that moves beyond speculation.

Solana Key Support Broken: Will $200 Hold the Line?

Solana has failed to defend key levels, raising alarms for deeper declines. After surging above $250, SOL now trades around $213, as bearish pressure builds. Institutional interest is still visible through large token purchases, but the wider market downturn continues to weigh heavily on price.

Adding more concern is a $116 million SOL unlock that could increase supply sharply. Technicals add to the bearish case, with the token slipping below the 9-day EMA and the RSI sliding to 48. Momentum is fading fast.

If the $210–$215 area fails to hold, $200 becomes the next crucial support. For anyone considering SOL, this is a make-or-break point to watch.

DOGE Price Struggles With Low Activity & Whale Pressure

Dogecoin’s slowing activity has become a problem. Its price clings to support near $0.2400 at the 50-day EMA, but engagement is collapsing. Daily active addresses have crashed to 55,000 from more than 500,000 in June, marking a steep decline in participation.

Whales are also cutting positions, adding to a 21% fall from last week’s peak. If this continues, DOGE risks breaking below its $0.2387 support. Still, if activity picks up and whales stop selling, a bounce back to $0.3072 could be possible. For now, Dogecoin (DOGE) low activity and whale moves remain critical signals for traders.

BlockDAG: Turning Presale Hype Into a Real Ecosystem

Most presales raise millions only to leave participants waiting on vague promises of “future launches.” BlockDAG is rewriting that script. With over $420 million raised, this project isn’t leaning on speculation; it’s already putting capital into action.

Instead of waiting years to roll out infrastructure, BlockDAG is delivering now. 20,000 ASIC miners are deployed, and the X1 mobile miner app already has 3 million people mining daily.

The real difference is how BlockDAG views its presale. For most projects, the presale is the finish line. For BlockDAG, it’s only the beginning. Batch 30’s $0.0015 entry point is a limited-time window; once the presale closes, the price rises as the project advances into its next phase. With 26.5 billion coins sold and more than 312,000 holders already onboard, BlockDAG is no longer just an idea; it’s a functioning ecosystem.

With the Awakening Testnet live and new integrations rolling out, BlockDAG is proving its ability to scale in real-world conditions. Those who buy in now at $0.0015 could secure a spot in one of 2025’s fastest-growing projects, as prices are expected to climb once liquidity lands on exchanges. This is the chance to move early; the window won’t stay open for long.

Closing Thoughts

Solana (SOL) key support is broken, and Dogecoin (DOGE) has low activity, reflecting the uncertainty in today’s market. But BlockDAG is proving that presale hype can evolve into a functioning ecosystem. With over $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, 3 million mobile miners, and 20,000 ASIC miners already shipped, it is setting new benchmarks for adoption.

As SOL struggles and DOGE faces fading momentum, BlockDAG is standing out as the crypto with the most potential. Its Awakening Testnet, expanding infrastructure, and strong community backing show a path of real growth.

For those seeking a project that is already building, not just promising, this is the moment to secure a stake before the presale window closes.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-crashes-through-key-support-doge-stagnates-while-blockdags-420m-presale-live-testnet-signal-a-new-market-leader/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

