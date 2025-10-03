ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, […] The post BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared first on Coindoo.In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, […] The post BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now?

By: Coindoo
2025/10/03 14:00
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.6662-4.95%
1
1$0.01784-23.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00225-2.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003755-7.87%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.1-1.16%

In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, less than 3% of top crypto coins in 2025 show both on-chain activity and real-world branding strength. BlockDAG is one of them, and possibly the most compelling case this year.

With nearly $420 million raised in its ongoing presale, a confirmed launch price of $0.05, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved from a promising whitepaper to a fully-funded protocol with infrastructure and now, massive visibility.

BlockDAG’s recent announcement of its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just another crypto-sports headline. It’s a calculated alignment with one of the world’s most performance-obsessed industries.

And with this deal, BlockDAG is setting a new precedent, combining blockchain infrastructure, user engagement, and global sports branding in a way few others have attempted.

BlockDAG Debuts Partnership at Web3’s Biggest Stage!

The partnership between BlockDAG and BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is scheduled to debut ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.  The location? The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore, where BlockDAG will host an invite-only launch just before Token2049, one of the world’s premier Web3 events.

With this timing, BlockDAG is not just hosting a press event; it’s placing itself at the epicenter of two global audiences: buyers and motorsports fans.  This partnership goes far beyond race-day branding. BlockDAG is now the Exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team!

This means a multi-season presence that includes on-track activations, driver appearances, fan simulators, and global hackathons.  It’s a way of embedding the blockchain brand into the real-world passions of millions of fans, rather than competing solely for attention in a developer forum or DeFi dashboard.

Why Visibility and Engagement Stand Out

Most Layer 1 protocols still measure success by TPS, validator count, or DeFi TVL. BlockDAG has chosen a different route, tying its brand to performance, not just in code, but in culture. Formula 1 is more than racing. It’s a global theatre of engineering, competition, and loyalty. And for BlockDAG, becoming part of that ecosystem builds trust and recognition far more effectively than a roadmap update or a whitepaper revision.

The effect? Higher visibility across traditional media, tech conferences, and sports events, reaching both institutional buyers and casual fans. It’s a positioning strategy that could expand BlockDAG’s user base faster than cold-wallet downloads or DEX listings. When a blockchain protocol appears next to real cars, real teams, and real fans, its credibility multiplies.

This also aligns with BlockDAG’s internal positioning. The project has focused heavily on infrastructure: a DAG-based architecture, EVM compatibility, low energy use, and scalable mining models. But by embedding itself into sports culture, it now adds an emotional layer, one that most crypto coins in 2025 are still missing.

Presale Numbers That Back the Vision

While other projects chase VCs or meme-based virality, BlockDAG has executed a textbook example of a retail-powered presale. With nearly $420 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and current pricing at just $0.03 per unit, early adopters have already seen an ROI of 2900% since the first batch.

But what’s perhaps more compelling is the current opportunity: BlockDAG is running limited-time deals where buyers can get the token for as low as $0.0015, a price that doesn’t reflect the current momentum or media exposure.

For crypto buyers scanning for the best crypto to invest in now, BlockDAG offers not just a technical upside but a strategic one, with both hype and delivery backing it. This makes it one of the few top crypto coins in 2025 where narrative and numbers are aligned.

F1® & Web3: A Strategic Advantage Few Can Replicate!

It’s easy to look at crypto sponsorships as marketing plays. But BlockDAG’s approach is deeper; it’s part of an ecosystem play. The protocol will now be physically present at F1 Grand Prix weekends, developer events, and Web3 conferences across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These aren’t digital banners, they’re touchpoints where real-world users can interact with the protocol in live environments.

This also opens doors for on-site wallet onboarding, NFT drop campaigns, staking tutorials, and hardware integrations, right where fans are already paying attention. It’s a combination of attention, education, and transaction that few projects have orchestrated so holistically.

Wrapping Up

BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team positions it far beyond the typical crypto cycle. It’s no longer just a protocol with high throughput and low fees; it’s a brand with a seat at the global table. Whether it’s developers building apps, buyers seeking real ROI, or fans discovering Web3 through racing, the entry point is now clearer.

In a year where most coins are struggling to differentiate, BlockDAG is turning tech into story, protocol into presence, and presale into public trust. That’s why, for anyone wondering about the best crypto to invest in now, BlockDAG isn’t just on the list; it might be at the top. For those tracking the top crypto coins 2025, this isn’t a moment; it’s a milestone.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00619-6.60%
Allo
RWA$0.003992-4.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00087-16.82%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.00376-7.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-6.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,447.23
$99,447.23$99,447.23

-1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,227.39
$3,227.39$3,227.39

-4.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3161
$2.3161$2.3161

-4.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.10
$145.10$145.10

-5.25%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16462
$0.16462$0.16462

-4.69%