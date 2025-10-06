Blockchain Division’s ‘Crypto Yolka’ event closes 2025 by launching community-voted web3 x AI investment fund

The regional community Blockchain Division and the Web3 AI studio have announced “Crypto Yolka”, the decisive closing event of 2025. Set for December 19th, this event is more than a year-end celebration; it is the culmination of a year-long strategic cycle focused on building a permanent regional hub for Web3 and Artificial Intelligence specialists, developers, and investors.

The strategic significance of ‘Crypto Yolka’

“Crypto Yolka” is the final of four annual quarterly events (following the Startup Pitch Day, the flagship web3ai.co Forum, and the Case Study Meetup). Its primary purpose is to solidify the ecosystem and prepare for its most ambitious step yet: the launch of an exclusive community investment fund.

The fund is specifically designed to support the most promising Web3 x AI startups at their early stages. The unique mechanic is designed for decentralization and fairness: funding decisions will be made through a democratic voting system involving all community residents. The first capital distributions are slated for 2026.

“The intersection of Web3’s decentralization and AI’s processing power is the most critical driver of innovation today. Our events, culminating in ‘Crypto Yolka,’ are not just networking; they are a continuous due diligence process. We are empowering our community—real developers and entrepreneurs—to choose which projects receive vital early-stage funding,” says a chairman from the Blockchain Division.

What awaits strategic participants?

The intimate, focused atmosphere of the “Crypto Yolka” is designed for closing deals and forming partnerships, not just listening to pitches. The event agenda includes:

6 expert talks: Focused on actionable insights into Web3 security, tokenization models, and the use of AI in dApp development.

High-value networking: An informal environment with a warm buffet, local gastronomy, and an array of partner gifts designed to facilitate genuine connections between founders, investors, and seasoned developers.

Access to key talent: A unique opportunity for companies to scout developers and for founders to meet potential investors and strategic partners without the formalities of a large conference.

Nizhny Novgorod: The next regional blockchain hub

The choice of Nizhny Novgorod as the center for this ecosystem is strategic. Located conveniently between major Russian tech capitals (Moscow and Kazan), the city offers strong transportation links and a rapidly expanding IT infrastructure, including the development of new world-class tech campuses. This makes it an ideal, accessible magnet for top talent and investment.

Become part of the ecosystem

The event capacity is limited to 100 participants to ensure maximum value and quality of networking. Individuals interested in gaining resident status and having a voice in the new community fund are encouraged to attend.

About the organizers:

Blockchain Division: An open community based in Nizhny Novgorod, uniting Web3 and AI specialists. Regional Blockchain Hub.

Barter Smartplace: A Web3-AI studio specializing in launching projects from concept to execution. Developer RWA marketplace.

Join the leaders defining the future of Web3 and AI in the region.

