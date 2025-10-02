Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift By: BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 11:35 Share

Backed by bipartisan law and clear oversight, the GENIUS Act is fueling stablecoin innovation, safeguarding consumers, attracting investment, and reinforcing U.S. leadership in the global financial race. GENIUS Act Defended as Catalyst for Stablecoin Innovation and US Financial Leadership The debate over stablecoin regulation has intensified as U.S. banks and digital asset companies clash over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-association-defends-genius-act-as-banks-fear-stablecoin-power-shift/