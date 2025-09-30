BlackRock’s ETF IBIT surpasses Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue globally: Bloomberg

Key Takeaways

BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has overtaken Deribit as the world’s largest Bitcoin options trading venue, Bloomberg reported today.

The milestone reflects Wall Street’s growing dominance in crypto derivatives markets. IBIT holds approximately $84.6 billion in assets, making it the largest Bitcoin ETF by capital.

Deribit, a crypto derivatives exchange, previously led global Bitcoin options trading volume before being displaced by BlackRock’s ETF product.

Options tied to IBIT have been surging, contributing to ETF-led price discovery and capturing a growing share of total crypto options volume. The development comes as BlackRock filed for a premium income ETF that would generate yield by selling covered calls on IBIT holdings.

BlackRock has been expanding its Bitcoin exposure across multiple products. The asset manager increased its Bitcoin allocation by 38% in its $17.1 billion Global Allocation Fund, holding over 1 million IBIT shares valued at $66.4 million as of July 2025.