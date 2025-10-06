The post BlackRock Set to Launch Bitcoin ETP in the UK appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
BlackRock is planning to launch its iShares Bitcoin ETP in the UK on or after October 8, 2025. This follows the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to lift its ban on retail access to crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs). The move will allow UK retail investors to gain regulated exposure to Bitcoin through the London Stock Exchange, marking an important milestone for crypto investment accessibility and regulatory progress in the UK.