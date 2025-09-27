‘Black Rabbit’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show

Black Rabbit, the limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, had a very solid run on Netflix’s top 10 list, staying at #1 for well over a week. But its time is over, replaced by a different limited series fans are free to binge today.

That show is Wayward, which stars the always-excellent Toni Collette as a cult leader. Here’s the synopsis:

The show is created by Mae Martin, who also stars as the cop in the series investigating Collette and the cult. Mae Martin previously co-created and starred in a different project, Feel Good, which was out in 2020. That Netflix series actually has a perfect 100% score, but Wayward does not. Rather, it has a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score, and as of now, a 55% audience score. But it’s debuted at #1, which is a good sign. Despite how it may appear, this is not based on a true story and is a wholly original production from Martin.

Neither Wayward nor new #2 Black Rabbit needs to worry about getting a season 2, as both are limited series that never had any plans for that. While it’s true that if a limited series performs well enough, it might break out of that classification (White Lotus, Shogun), you have to be a real phenomenon for that to happen, and I doubt that’s going to be the case here, no offense to either show.

The rest of the list has licensed series Doc at #3, then the British House of Guinness, which yes, is in fact about the brewery, but set back in 1868. It’s an old brand! Alice in Borderlands has returned for a new season, but it’s not exactly tearing up the charts, sitting at #7 right now. It’s up to three seasons now, and this new one is six episodes, down from eight. There is no confirmation of season 4 yet, and that may depend on how this latest outing performs. From what we can tell, however, this could be an ending point of the main story, which should be over by the end of the season. Spin-offs could be possible, however, though those have not been rumored as of yet.

I am curious to see how long Wayward remains on top, and how its reception will evolve over time. It does not strike me as something that’s going to be a huge hit, but worth watching? I’m still on the fence right now.

