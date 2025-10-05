Bitwise Executive: Solana Will Become Wall Street's Preferred Stablecoin Network

PANews reported on October 5 that according to Cointelegraph, Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of crypto asset management company Bitwise, believes that despite Ethereum's dominance, Solana's speed, throughput and finality make it particularly attractive and will become the preferred network for Wall Street stablecoins and tokenization of real-world assets.
