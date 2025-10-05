Bitwise exec predicts Solana will become Wall Street’s preferred stablecoin network

Bitwise’s Matt Hougan said Solana’s speed and finality make it Wall Street’s top choice for stablecoins and tokenization despite Ethereum’s dominance.

Chief investment officer of crypto asset management firm Bitwise, Matt Hougan, thinks Solana will be the Wall Street network of choice for stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

“I think Solana is the new Wall Street,” said Hougan, speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2. He added that the Wall Street audiences consider Bitcoin (BTC) “very ephemeral” and “hard to get their heads around.”

They can see what is happening in the stablecoin and tokenization space, and they know that it is going to be “enormously significant,” he said before adding, “Really important people are saying that stablecoins will reinvent payments and tokenization will reinvent stock, bond, commodity, and real estate markets.”

Read more