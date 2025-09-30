BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch By: Coinstats 2025/09/30 01:35 Share

BitMine has expanded to 2.65M in ETH valued at $11B, lifting total assets near $11.6B. Shares have risen more than 6% as weekly purchases have widened its lead, while market data has shown tight ranges for Ethereum near $4,000–$4,200.