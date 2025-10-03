ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin’s On-Chain Demand Surges as Whales, ETFs Drive Accumulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:31
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin sees increased on-chain demand, fueled by whale and ETF activity.
  • Institutional influence grows stronger in crypto markets.
  • Price potential between $160,000–$200,000 if momentum sustains.

Bitcoin’s on-chain demand grows at 62,000 coins monthly, driven by institutional whales and ETFs, reports BlockBeats News, marking parallels with previous Q4 bull phases, according to CryptoQuant.

Such demand resurgence, featuring a 331,000 annualized whale accumulation, underlines potential price rallies with $116,000 being a pivotal realized price threshold for the bull market phase.

Bitcoin’s Demand Reaches New Heights with Institutional Push

Bitcoin’s current demand growth rate mirrors past fourth-quarter bull runs, highlighting whale and ETF activity as critical drivers. Demand from these entities is rapidly expanding the Bitcoin market landscape. With ETFs accumulating over 213,000 BTC in recent quarters, the sector expects this trend to push prices to new highs.

The strong participation by whales and ETFs has differentiated the Q4 2025 market from prior cycles. This shift underscores institutional engagement’s role in potential price increases. The on-chain valuation indicates that a price level of $116,000 could signify a “bull market” phase if surpassed.

Price Projections and Market Reactions Amidst Whale Accumulation

Did you know? Historical trends suggest continued whale activity often precedes heightened market enthusiasm, outlining clear future breakout potential.

Bitcoin’s price stands at $120,090.04, maintaining a market cap of approximately $2.39 trillion with a dominance rate of 57.92%. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s trading volume has seen a 13.57% decrease, according to CoinMarketCap, while the cryptocurrency has experienced a 10.95% uptrend over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team predicts sustained accumulation may trigger regulatory interest, and adept management of this may see Bitcoin’s value breach expected upper valuation limits.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-demand-surge-whales-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

