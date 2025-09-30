ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The cryptography pioneer, often rumored to be Satoshi Nakamoto, argued that Bitcoin could be opening itself to fresh legal hazards […] The post Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert appeared first on Coindoo.The cryptography pioneer, often rumored to be Satoshi Nakamoto, argued that Bitcoin could be opening itself to fresh legal hazards […] The post Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert appeared first on Coindoo.

Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert

By: Coindoo
2025/09/30 00:30
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,0004281-%5,28

The cryptography pioneer, often rumored to be Satoshi Nakamoto, argued that Bitcoin could be opening itself to fresh legal hazards with the upcoming Bitcoin Core v30 update.

Szabo’s concern centers on OP_RETURN, the feature that lets users attach non-monetary data to Bitcoin transactions. Developers are preparing to remove long-standing limits, meaning blocks could soon carry far more than financial records. “Increasing the OP_RETURN allowance will likely make this problem worse,” Szabo wrote, pointing out that nodes – unlike miners – may find themselves on the hook for harmful or illegal content embedded into the blockchain.

Why OP_RETURN Is Splitting the Community

The debate cuts deep into Bitcoin’s philosophy. One camp insists the network should remain a pure payments system, stripped of unnecessary baggage. They warn that expanding data usage will permanently bloat the blockchain, raise costs for operators, and invite spam.

On the other side are maximalists who see block space as a free market. Their argument is simple: if users pay the fee, they should decide how to use it. To them, the fee system itself acts as a natural filter against abuse.

What the Upgrade Changes

Lost in the noise is the fact that Bitcoin Core v30 also includes a new wallet format and a streamlined command system, retiring parts of the legacy codebase. A second test build has already been published, with developers tentatively eyeing late October for rollout – though debates inside the community could delay the timeline.

READ MORE:

Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

While the technical refinements are important, OP_RETURN has become the flashpoint. By lifting the 80-byte cap that has existed for years, the door opens to transaction outputs that could approach 4 megabytes of arbitrary data.

A Fight Over Bitcoin’s Identity

Szabo acknowledged that illegal data can already be hidden inside Bitcoin, but warned that standardized, visible formats could strengthen courtroom arguments against node operators. His intervention highlights how contentious the issue has become – not just technically, but legally and philosophically.

Whether Bitcoin should be a minimalist ledger for money or a general-purpose record-keeping system is a battle that has simmered for years. Bitcoin Core v30 doesn’t just revive that fight – it raises the stakes, with one of the ecosystem’s most influential thinkers now stepping back into the fray.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000002127-%25,47
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08941-%8,28
Sign
SIGN$0,03717-%3,82
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00003901+%0,25
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0195-%17,37
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP News: FXRP Launch on Flare Sparks XRP DeFi Era as 5M Tokens Mint Out

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98.892,38
$98.892,38$98.892,38

-%2,48

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.212,87
$3.212,87$3.212,87

-%5,13

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3053
$2,3053$2,3053

-%5,29

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143,71
$143,71$143,71

-%6,16

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16372
$0,16372$0,16372

-%5,21