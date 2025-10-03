ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 12:03
Jessie A Ellis
Oct 01, 2025 09:29

CoinGecko’s 2025 report offers insights into Bitcoin’s performance, adoption trends, and innovations, highlighting its evolving role beyond digital currency.





CoinGecko has released its comprehensive Bitcoin Report 2025, offering a detailed analysis of Bitcoin’s performance, global adoption, and technological advancements that are reshaping its role beyond a digital currency. The report, published on October 1, 2025, examines the cryptocurrency’s trajectory, highlighting its resilience and growth through various market cycles.

Bitcoin’s Performance Through Halving Cycles

Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has consistently set new all-time highs following each halving cycle. However, the magnitude of these price increases has diminished over time. The report notes that since the first halving in 2012, Bitcoin’s price has surged by 9110x, reaching $109,000 by September 2025. Despite this, the post-halving price gains have compressed, with the peak cycle returns reducing from 29x in 2017 to 6.7x in 2021.

Bitcoin’s Market Performance

In 2024, Bitcoin outperformed other risk assets, achieving a 119% gain, yet in 2025, it remains second only to gold. The report highlights Bitcoin’s increasing correlation with the S&P 500, which rose to 0.86 in 2025. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical factors affecting the US dollar, Bitcoin has maintained its position as a leading asset.

Active User Growth and Network Activity

Bitcoin’s active addresses peaked at 944,000 in August 2025, reflecting a recovery in user activity since the 2018 bear market. Network activity, driven by innovations like Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, continues to influence Bitcoin’s price movements, with user numbers fluctuating alongside market trends.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Institutional Adoption

Since the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, these financial products have accumulated over 1.29 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. BlackRock’s IBIT emerged as the largest ETF by assets under management, capturing a significant market share. Institutional interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset has also surged, with publicly listed companies holding over 1 million BTC.

Mining Advancements and Infrastructure Expansion

The Bitcoin network’s mining hashrate crossed the 1 Zettahash milestone for the first time, driven by infrastructure expansion among major players. The US has become a significant hub for mining activities, with companies focusing on sustainable energy solutions.

Bitcoin as a Treasury Asset

Bitcoin’s adoption as a treasury asset by publicly listed companies is on the rise. As of August 2025, firms hold 1,001,953 BTC, with Strategy leading the pack by holding 63.2% of all corporate-held Bitcoin. New entrants like Twenty One and KindlyMD are also building substantial Bitcoin reserves.

For a more detailed analysis, you can access the full report on CoinGecko’s website [source name](https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/bitcoin-report-2025).

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitcoin-evolution-market-impact-coingecko-2025-report

