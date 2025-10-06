Bitcoin will ‘blast through’ to its next leg at $150K: Analysts

Analysts predict further gains to $150,000 after Bitcoin surged to a record high, driven by massive ETF inflows and a weakening US dollar.

Bitcoin could be poised for further gains in the weeks ahead after clocking a new record high on Sunday, according to analysts.

“Now that we’ve made new ATHs in an impulsive manner, the next leg to $150k+ has begun,” opined crypto analyst ‘CrediBULL Crypto’ on Sunday following Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to a record high of $125,700.

The analyst said we’ll “blast through” this current level, suggesting that another high could come this week, though didn’t rule out a pullback to the $108,000 to $118,000 zone.

