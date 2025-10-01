Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Sparks Debate as Lawmakers Weigh State Investment in Digital Assets By: Coinstats 2025/10/01 06:30 Share

Bitcoin is once again the headline in today’s top crypto news today. The state of Massachusetts is holding a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill, which could push governments closer to holding crypto directly in their treasuries. With this, the market is buzzing, and traders are keeping a close eye on BTC price today […]