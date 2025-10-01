Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Sparks Debate as Lawmakers Weigh State Investment in Digital Assets

Bitcoin is once again the headline in today’s top crypto news today. The state of Massachusetts is holding a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill, which could push governments closer to holding crypto directly in their treasuries. With this, the market is buzzing, and traders are keeping a close eye on BTC price today […]
