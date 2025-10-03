Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows. By: PANews 2025/10/03 12:35 Share

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's IBIT ETF, with a net inflow of $467 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $61.843 billion. The second largest single-day inflow was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, with a net inflow of $89.6195 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.546 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$161.026 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$59.070 billion.