Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.24 billion last week, the second-highest weekly net inflow on record.

PANews reported on October 6 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$3.24 billion during last week's trading days (September 29 to October 3, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $1.82 billion, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $62.63 billion. The second-largest Bitcoin spot ETF was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $692 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.62 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$164.5 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Bitcoin's total market value) reached 6.74%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$60.05 billion.