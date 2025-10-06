Bitcoin Reaches Record High In Turbulent Markets

As monetary benchmarks collapse, bitcoin establishes itself as the flagship asset of a new financial order. Surpassing $125,700, it reaches an unprecedented peak and propels its capitalization beyond $2.5 trillion. This rapid ascent occurs amid political tensions in the United States and dollar fragility, reshaping the power lines of global markets. This symbolic threshold signals a profound shift of confidence towards a decentralized alternative.
