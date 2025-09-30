ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move

By: Coindoo
2025/09/30 01:00
Critics such as veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff argue that the comparison is misleading. He insists the gold market has a depth Bitcoin cannot yet match, pointing out that bullion can absorb billion-dollar sell orders with barely a ripple, while Bitcoin faces sudden cascades of liquidations. In his view, this makes gold the superior store of wealth for institutional players.

Cyclical Strength Despite Volatility

Others, however, believe the turbulence is part of a familiar cycle. Analyst James van Straten sees parallels to the early 2000s, when gold embarked on a decade-long rally punctuated by frequent pullbacks.

He suggests that Bitcoin is tracing the same kind of pattern – ETF inflows are driving momentum, but 10–20% corrections will remain part of the climb. Over a full cycle, he argues, Bitcoin still offers higher returns than gold.

Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

The Technical Battleground

In the short term, traders are focused on two critical zones. Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlights $107,000 as a strong accumulation level. But it is the $112,000 line that could decide whether momentum returns. A daily close above it, he says, may open the door for capital rotation back into leading altcoins.

Consolidation or Breakout?

For now, the market is caught between these scenarios. Hold above $112,000, and confidence in a renewed rally builds. Fail to secure it, and Bitcoin may grind sideways for weeks. Either way, the conversation has shifted: Bitcoin’s path is increasingly being judged by the same long-term framework that once defined gold’s rise.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

