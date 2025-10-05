Bitcoin may move ‘very quick’ to $150K, altseason doubts: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 28 – Oct. 4

A crypto analyst forecasts Bitcoin moving quickly to $150,000 once it breaks $120,000, altcoin season doubts, and more: Hodler’s Digest

Wall Streets growing interest in late-stage cryptocurrency firms could disrupt the traditional boom-and-bust cycle of digital assets, according to new research.

Crypto financial services firm Matrixport said Friday that more than $200 billion worth of crypto companies are preparing initial public offerings (IPOs), which may raise between $30 billion and $45 billion in new capital.

Matrixport said investor focus is rotating away from early-stage bets toward scalable, IPO-ready companies positioned for public markets.

