Bitcoin Leaves S&P 500 in the Dust Despite Buffett’s Longtime Faith in Stocks

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 20:14
Fresh market data shows that while the S&P 500 has delivered a solid performance in dollar terms since 2020, its value has collapsed when measured against Bitcoin. Phil Rosen of Opening Bell Daily highlighted that the index, though up around 106% in USD, has lost roughly 88% of its worth in BTC terms. The revelation has reignited the long-standing debate over whether traditional equities can keep pace with the rise of digital assets.

Bitcoin’s growth has been staggering. After climbing above $125,000 for the first time this month, the asset has gained about 32% in 2025 alone. In comparison, the S&P 500 – now trading near 6,716 points – has risen 14% since January, despite setting new all-time highs. A simple $100 investment made in early 2020 would now be worth around $210 in the S&P 500, but the same amount in Bitcoin would have multiplied to nearly $1,500.

Buffett’s conservative “90/10” portfolio rule – 90% in the S&P 500 and 10% in short-term Treasuries – has long reflected his faith in steady, compounding growth. Yet the numbers show that Bitcoin’s decade-long trajectory far outpaces traditional benchmarks, even as it carries greater volatility and risk.

Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again, Says PlanB

The two assets, however, operate on very different principles. The S&P 500 mirrors corporate America’s combined output, backed by earnings, dividends, and long-term stability. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is built on scarcity, decentralization, and resistance to inflation – qualities that increasingly appeal to investors wary of currency debasement and soaring government debt.

With Bitcoin’s market capitalization approaching $2.5 trillion against the S&P 500’s $56 trillion, the comparison might still seem uneven. Yet the message is clear: in a world of eroding fiat confidence, even Buffett’s most trusted index is struggling to keep up with the new digital standard.

