Bitcoin gears up for ‘Uptober’ after $114K rally revives bulls

Bitcoin’s swift rally to $114,000 shows bulls are back, but a CME gap near an underlying support could see a retest of $111,000 before Uptober really starts.
Key takeaways:
Bitcoin rallied 4.5% in 48 hours, reclaiming $114,000.
A reset in BTC’s open interest points to healthier upside after long de-leveraging.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more