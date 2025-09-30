Bitcoin gears up for ‘Uptober’ after $114K rally revives bulls By: Coinstats 2025/09/30 00:41 Share

Bitcoin’s swift rally to $114,000 shows bulls are back, but a CME gap near an underlying support could see a retest of $111,000 before Uptober really starts. Key takeaways: Bitcoin rallied 4.5% in 48 hours, reclaiming $114,000. A reset in BTC’s open interest points to healthier upside after long de-leveraging. Read more