Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive Record $5.95B Weekly Crypto Inflows

Crypto investment products recorded $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, setting a new all-time high.

Bitcoin led the inflows with $3.55 billion, the highest ever in a single week for the asset.

Ethereum followed with $1.48 billion in inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion.

Solana and XRP also posted record inflows, with $706.5 million and $219.4 million, respectively.

The United States contributed $5 billion in inflows, while Switzerland and Germany also set national records.

Crypto investment products posted an unprecedented $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, marking a historic high. These crypto asset inflows surged amid a backdrop of shifting monetary policies and political instability. CoinShares attributed this sharp increase to institutions returning with renewed demand for digital assets.

Bitcoin Leads with All-Time High Inflows

Bitcoin dominated the week’s crypto asset inflows, collecting $3.55 billion in new investments. This marked its most significant single-week inflow, occurring despite the asset trading near record price levels. CoinShares emphasized,

The United States spearheaded the inflows, contributing $5 billion, setting a national record for digital asset investments. Switzerland followed with $563 million in inflows, while Germany recorded $312 million, its second-highest weekly tally. These crypto asset inflows reflected a growing institutional appetite across global regions.

Bitcoin’s price surged past $125,000 during the same period, hitting a new all-time high. The spike coincided with favorable macroeconomic signals, such as weaker US employment and the Fed’s rate cut. CryptoQuant noted that market buy volumes exceeded $25 billion, often signaling key market turning points.

Ethereum Sees Consistent Institutional Support

Ethereum closely followed Bitcoin, recording $1.48 billion in crypto asset inflows last week. This boosted its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion, nearly tripling its total for the same period last year. CoinShares cited strong ETF inflows as a primary driver of this weekly spike.

From September 29 to October 3, Ethereum spot ETFs attracted $1.3 billion in net inflows. All nine US-listed Ethereum ETFs contributed positively, reflecting broad institutional engagement. This continued momentum added structural support for Ethereum as capital flowed steadily.

Volatility remained low at 0.7%, while its market cap stood at $552.82 billion. Daily trading volume reached $28.49 billion, indicating healthy investor activity. The steady stream of crypto asset inflows underscored investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value.

Altcoin Giants Boost Weekly Crypto Inflows

Solana secured $706.5 million in crypto asset inflows, marking its strongest weekly performance to date. These inflows lifted Solana’s year-to-date total to $2.58 billion, a significant milestone. Solana’s price remained strong at $233.3, with stable 24-hour volatility at 0.5%.

XRP also saw impressive inflows of $219.4 million, a weekly record for the asset. This marked a sharp rise in institutional interest despite minimal movement in other altcoins. XRP’s market cap climbed to $179.68 billion with a trading volume of $4.44 billion.

Together, Solana and XRP contributed meaningfully to the week’s total crypto asset inflows. However, CoinShares noted weak participation from most altcoins. This suggests the rally remains concentrated among leading digital assets.

Overall, total assets under management for crypto investment products reached an all-time high of $254 billion. CoinShares attributed this to recent economic signals and improved market structure. Glassnode added,

