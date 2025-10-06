ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Crypto investment products recorded $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, setting a new all-time high. Bitcoin led the inflows with $3.55 billion, the highest ever in a single week for the asset. Ethereum followed with $1.48 billion in inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion. Solana and XRP also posted record inflows, with $706.5 [...] The post Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive Record $5.95B Weekly Crypto Inflows appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Crypto investment products recorded $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, setting a new all-time high. Bitcoin led the inflows with $3.55 billion, the highest ever in a single week for the asset. Ethereum followed with $1.48 billion in inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion. Solana and XRP also posted record inflows, with $706.5 [...] The post Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive Record $5.95B Weekly Crypto Inflows appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive Record $5.95B Weekly Crypto Inflows

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 20:12
Everscale
EVER$0.00978-1.90%
1
1$0.01791-17.65%
XRP
XRP$2.3197-3.78%

TLDR

  • Crypto investment products recorded $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, setting a new all-time high.
  • Bitcoin led the inflows with $3.55 billion, the highest ever in a single week for the asset.
  • Ethereum followed with $1.48 billion in inflows, pushing its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion.
  • Solana and XRP also posted record inflows, with $706.5 million and $219.4 million, respectively.
  • The United States contributed $5 billion in inflows, while Switzerland and Germany also set national records.

Crypto investment products posted an unprecedented $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, marking a historic high. These crypto asset inflows surged amid a backdrop of shifting monetary policies and political instability. CoinShares attributed this sharp increase to institutions returning with renewed demand for digital assets.

Bitcoin Leads with All-Time High Inflows

Bitcoin dominated the week’s crypto asset inflows, collecting $3.55 billion in new investments. This marked its most significant single-week inflow, occurring despite the asset trading near record price levels. CoinShares emphasized,

The United States spearheaded the inflows, contributing $5 billion, setting a national record for digital asset investments. Switzerland followed with $563 million in inflows, while Germany recorded $312 million, its second-highest weekly tally. These crypto asset inflows reflected a growing institutional appetite across global regions.

Bitcoin’s price surged past $125,000 during the same period, hitting a new all-time high. The spike coincided with favorable macroeconomic signals, such as weaker US employment and the Fed’s rate cut. CryptoQuant noted that market buy volumes exceeded $25 billion, often signaling key market turning points.

Ethereum Sees Consistent Institutional Support

Ethereum closely followed Bitcoin, recording $1.48 billion in crypto asset inflows last week. This boosted its year-to-date total to $13.7 billion, nearly tripling its total for the same period last year. CoinShares cited strong ETF inflows as a primary driver of this weekly spike.

From September 29 to October 3, Ethereum spot ETFs attracted $1.3 billion in net inflows. All nine US-listed Ethereum ETFs contributed positively, reflecting broad institutional engagement. This continued momentum added structural support for Ethereum as capital flowed steadily.

Volatility remained low at 0.7%, while its market cap stood at $552.82 billion. Daily trading volume reached $28.49 billion, indicating healthy investor activity. The steady stream of crypto asset inflows underscored investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value.

Altcoin Giants Boost Weekly Crypto Inflows

Solana secured $706.5 million in crypto asset inflows, marking its strongest weekly performance to date. These inflows lifted Solana’s year-to-date total to $2.58 billion, a significant milestone. Solana’s price remained strong at $233.3, with stable 24-hour volatility at 0.5%.

XRP also saw impressive inflows of $219.4 million, a weekly record for the asset. This marked a sharp rise in institutional interest despite minimal movement in other altcoins. XRP’s market cap climbed to $179.68 billion with a trading volume of $4.44 billion.

Together, Solana and XRP contributed meaningfully to the week’s total crypto asset inflows. However, CoinShares noted weak participation from most altcoins. This suggests the rally remains concentrated among leading digital assets.

Overall, total assets under management for crypto investment products reached an all-time high of $254 billion. CoinShares attributed this to recent economic signals and improved market structure. Glassnode added,

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum Drive Record $5.95B Weekly Crypto Inflows appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

The crypto market was shaken on Monday as over $1.53 billion in positions were liquidated within hours. Data from Coinalyze showed that Ethereum led the losses with nearly $900 million liquidated on long positions alone. The sell-off pushed Ethereum below $4,200, reminding traders that even the largest altcoins can be fragile during periods of high
1
1$0.01778-15.00%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 00:45
EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
RISE
RISE$0.007585-3.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.10058-4.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.797-2.08%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003722-7.75%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00024-2.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77+0.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17

Trending News

More

Ethereum Suffers Largest Liquidation Event Since 2021 – Here’s What Happened Last Time

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

American Manufacturing Has A Private Equity Problem

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,386.46
$99,386.46$99,386.46

-1.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,223.38
$3,223.38$3,223.38

-4.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3197
$2.3197$2.3197

-4.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.37
$144.37$144.37

-5.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16389
$0.16389$0.16389

-5.11%