Bitcoin Depot acquires National Bitcoin ATM to expand US presence

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced the acquisition of Westcliff Technologies (operating under the brand name National Bitcoin ATM). The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. After the completion of the transaction, the Bitcoin Depot network will add 500 Bitcoin self-service terminal devices and its Bitcoin ATM business scope will cover 27 states in the United States.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.