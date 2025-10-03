Bitcoin Depot acquires National Bitcoin ATM to expand US presence By: PANews 2025/10/03 08:48 Share

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced the acquisition of Westcliff Technologies (operating under the brand name National Bitcoin ATM). The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. After the completion of the transaction, the Bitcoin Depot network will add 500 Bitcoin self-service terminal devices and its Bitcoin ATM business scope will cover 27 states in the United States.