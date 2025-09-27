Skip to content
Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-bulls-target-150k-but-digitap-emerges-as-best-crypto-to-buy-now-for-2025-gains/
Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-bulls-target-150k-but-digitap-emerges-as-best-crypto-to-buy-now-for-2025-gains/
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more