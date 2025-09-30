Bitcoin bulls are back: Here’s what is needed for a rally to $120K

Bitcoin opened the week with a strong rally above $114,000, and these three developments could send BTC price back to its monthly range highs
Key takeaways:
Clearer digital asset regulation, highlighted by this week’s high-profile SEC–CFTC roundtable, could strengthen investor confidence.
A temporary resolution of the looming US government shutdown may ease risk aversion and boost Bitcoin price.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.