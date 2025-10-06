Bitcoin at $118K. Ethereum at $4,400. XRP at $3. Avalon X at $0.005. AVLX Set To Hit 100x First

However, several market analysts are of the opinion that in a market like this one, the 100x crypto coins 2025 will be the ones bringing something unique and valuable to the market.

One such novel altcoin is a real estate tokenization crypto called Avalon X (AVLX). Available at a price of $0.005 in Stage 1, its presale has sold more than 25 million tokens in just a few weeks.

Can Bitcoin Price Break Past $150k in 2025?

At $118K, Bitcoin is the deepest, most liquid crypto market. This makes the Bitcoin Price USD movement durable but inherently slow. To reach 100x from here, BTC would have to reach $11.6M. That would be a market-cap shock bordering on impossible without a complete redefinition of global money supply.

Technicals and macro flows like ETF allocation and treasury buys are very important for BTC. Traders should look out for Bitcoin news regarding exchange reserves, futures open interest, and macro liquidity. For long-term holders, Bitcoin is a stable asset. However, for 100x upside hunters, it may be out of reach.

Can Ethereum Achieve the 100x Milestone?

The current Ethereum price stands at $4,498. Its upside is tied to the adoption of on-chain services, fee capture, and Layer-2 growth. To 100x (about $450k), ETH would need enormous new capital and fundamental revenue growth.

Now, that might not be impossible over decades, but it is highly unlikely in a single cycle. Ethereum’s technical indicators (staked ETH, L2 TVL, gas revenue) will matter the most. ETH is a core protocol bet, not a short-cycle 100x candidate.

What are XRP’s Chances for 100x Growth?

At $3, XRP price sits in the sweet spot between large caps and nimble alts. XRP News around ETF approvals, banking integrations, and regulatory clarity can spark sharp moves. However, the legal battle and the approvals have stalled the movement for a long time.

XRP’s market cap is for sure smaller than BTC/ETH, so percent gains are easier. However, 100x would still demand institutional shelving at scale or a massive re-rating of payments usage.

Can Avalon X be the Next Big Crypto 2025?

The last one in the list is the Avalon X presale at $0.005. It is a well-known fact in the crypto industry that early-stage tokens have the highest chances of growing 10x, 50x, or even 100x, as their market caps typically start small.

But low price alone isn’t Avalon X’s only USP. The altcoin pairs a low entry with a real product and a secure platform.

Real backing: Avalon X markets itself as a real estate-backed cryptocurrency, thanks to Grupo Avalon’s property portfolio that gives the AVLX coin operational credibility.

Tokenomics & scarcity: AVLX tokenomics include a 2 billion cap and planned deflation mechanics (burn allocations).

Avalon X Giveaways: The Avalon X $1M prize giveaway and the crypto townhouse giveaway create conversion loops and community chatter around the project. In the crypto townhouse giveaway one winner will receive a fully deeded townhouse in the gated Eco Avalon development which has already been built.

Security signal: Avalon X has received a fully green CertiK audit, which brings a practical trust factor for it in the RWA crypto presales market.

Avalon X’s path to 100x is not guaranteed. However, it is highly likely that early presales can re-rate dramatically if adoption, audits, and listings line up. The execution path is pretty clear: low entry, on-the-ground utility, audited contracts, and planned liquidity.

Should Investors Consider Avalon X Over BTC, ETH & XRP?

Diversification is always encouraged in the crypto market. A portfolio with all these projects can be a great long-term strategy. However, for investors looking for 100x profit multiples, Avalon X is the way to go with its low prices and high growth potential.

To receive an additional 10% bonus on all deposits, investors can visit the Avalon X website to take advantage of this offer quickly.

