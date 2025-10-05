ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24B in inflows, the second-highest since 2024. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led with $1.8B in inflows, bringing its assets to $96.2B. Spot Ethereum ETFs rebounded with $1.3B in inflows, reversing previous outflows. Bitcoin’s price nears its all-time high of $124,000, fueling ETF investment. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24B in inflows, the second-highest since 2024. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led with $1.8B in inflows, bringing its assets to $96.2B. Spot Ethereum ETFs rebounded with $1.3B in inflows, reversing previous outflows. Bitcoin’s price nears its all-time high of $124,000, fueling ETF investment. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week

By: Coincentral
2025/10/05 06:03
4
4$0.04826-9.82%
Union
U$0.00577-7.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000064+1.58%
1
1$0.01792-26.82%

TLDR

  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24B in inflows, the second-highest since 2024.
  • BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led with $1.8B in inflows, bringing its assets to $96.2B.
  • Spot Ethereum ETFs rebounded with $1.3B in inflows, reversing previous outflows.
  • Bitcoin’s price nears its all-time high of $124,000, fueling ETF investment.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong recovery last week, marking their second-largest weekly inflows since launching in January 2024. The renewed interest from investors came as Bitcoin (BTC) retested its record high near $124,000. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs posted large inflows, signaling renewed demand amid strong October trends and broader market movements during the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown.

$3.24 Billion Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24 billion in inflows last week, according to data from SoSoValue. This was the highest level of inflows since the week ending November 22, 2024, when the products attracted $3.38 billion. The inflows marked a sharp reversal from the prior week, which had seen net outflows across the board.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the market again, collecting $1.8 billion. The fund now manages $96.2 billion in total assets. Fidelity’s FBTC fund followed with $692.0 million in inflows during the same period.

Trading activity also rose alongside inflows. According to data from The Block, IBIT traded several billion dollars worth of shares each day last week. In contrast, FBTC reached a daily peak of $715 million in trading volume.

BTC Price Nears Record Levels

The rise in ETF inflows followed Bitcoin’s price recovery, with BTC nearing its all-time high around $124,000. Bitcoin reached this price in August 2025 and is once again approaching that level. Analysts point to October’s historical strength for Bitcoin and broader macroeconomic uncertainty as possible reasons for the increased buying.

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government may also have contributed to the renewed demand for Bitcoin. During times of fiscal instability, investors often move funds into digital assets.

BTC’s price movement often influences investor interest in ETFs, especially when prices approach or break previous highs. This appears to be the case as inflows increased in tandem with price momentum.

Ethereum ETFs Also Recover Strongly

Spot Ethereum ETFs also saw renewed interest from investors last week. The products brought in $1.3 billion in inflows, recovering from their largest weekly outflows since inception just a week earlier. This swing marked a $2.1 billion week-over-week change in investor sentiment.

BlackRock’s ETHA ETF accounted for around two-thirds of all Ethereum ETF inflows. ETHA attracted $691.7 million during the week. Trading volume also increased, with $12.22 billion in ETH ETF shares traded on Friday alone. That amount made up 62% of the total trading volume from the entire previous week.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,450, still below its all-time high of $4,950. Price performance, combined with stronger trading activity, seems to have supported investor interest in the Ethereum ETF market.

Market Swings Reflect Renewed Investor Confidence

The combined inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs totaled more than $4.5 billion last week. This marks one of the strongest weeks for crypto ETF products since their introduction. The $4.14 billion swing from net outflows the week before highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in digital asset markets.

Both BlackRock and Fidelity continue to lead the market, with their funds taking the bulk of investor interest. BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA ETFs are consistently among the highest-volume and highest-inflow products each week.

With BTC approaching previous highs and macro uncertainty still present, investor activity in spot crypto ETFs may remain elevated in the coming weeks. ETF performance appears closely tied to market trends, price levels, and broader economic conditions.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.84%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000881-15.45%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-7.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07437-5.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,625.17
$99,625.17$99,625.17

-1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.31
$3,239.31$3,239.31

-4.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3270
$2.3270$2.3270

-4.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.43
$145.43$145.43

-5.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16498
$0.16498$0.16498

-4.48%