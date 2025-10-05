Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week

TLDR

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24B in inflows, the second-highest since 2024.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF led with $1.8B in inflows, bringing its assets to $96.2B.

Spot Ethereum ETFs rebounded with $1.3B in inflows, reversing previous outflows.

Bitcoin’s price nears its all-time high of $124,000, fueling ETF investment.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong recovery last week, marking their second-largest weekly inflows since launching in January 2024. The renewed interest from investors came as Bitcoin (BTC) retested its record high near $124,000. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs posted large inflows, signaling renewed demand amid strong October trends and broader market movements during the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown.

$3.24 Billion Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24 billion in inflows last week, according to data from SoSoValue. This was the highest level of inflows since the week ending November 22, 2024, when the products attracted $3.38 billion. The inflows marked a sharp reversal from the prior week, which had seen net outflows across the board.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the market again, collecting $1.8 billion. The fund now manages $96.2 billion in total assets. Fidelity’s FBTC fund followed with $692.0 million in inflows during the same period.

Trading activity also rose alongside inflows. According to data from The Block, IBIT traded several billion dollars worth of shares each day last week. In contrast, FBTC reached a daily peak of $715 million in trading volume.

BTC Price Nears Record Levels

The rise in ETF inflows followed Bitcoin’s price recovery, with BTC nearing its all-time high around $124,000. Bitcoin reached this price in August 2025 and is once again approaching that level. Analysts point to October’s historical strength for Bitcoin and broader macroeconomic uncertainty as possible reasons for the increased buying.

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government may also have contributed to the renewed demand for Bitcoin. During times of fiscal instability, investors often move funds into digital assets.

BTC’s price movement often influences investor interest in ETFs, especially when prices approach or break previous highs. This appears to be the case as inflows increased in tandem with price momentum.

Ethereum ETFs Also Recover Strongly

Spot Ethereum ETFs also saw renewed interest from investors last week. The products brought in $1.3 billion in inflows, recovering from their largest weekly outflows since inception just a week earlier. This swing marked a $2.1 billion week-over-week change in investor sentiment.

BlackRock’s ETHA ETF accounted for around two-thirds of all Ethereum ETF inflows. ETHA attracted $691.7 million during the week. Trading volume also increased, with $12.22 billion in ETH ETF shares traded on Friday alone. That amount made up 62% of the total trading volume from the entire previous week.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,450, still below its all-time high of $4,950. Price performance, combined with stronger trading activity, seems to have supported investor interest in the Ethereum ETF market.

Market Swings Reflect Renewed Investor Confidence

The combined inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs totaled more than $4.5 billion last week. This marks one of the strongest weeks for crypto ETF products since their introduction. The $4.14 billion swing from net outflows the week before highlights how quickly sentiment can shift in digital asset markets.

Both BlackRock and Fidelity continue to lead the market, with their funds taking the bulk of investor interest. BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA ETFs are consistently among the highest-volume and highest-inflow products each week.

With BTC approaching previous highs and macro uncertainty still present, investor activity in spot crypto ETFs may remain elevated in the coming weeks. ETF performance appears closely tied to market trends, price levels, and broader economic conditions.

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Post Strong Rebound with $4.5B Inflows in One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.