ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Check out the latest developments surrounding the Pi Network ecosystem.Check out the latest developments surrounding the Pi Network ecosystem.

Big Pi Network (PI) Update Every Pioneer Needs to Know

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 12:01
Pi Network
PI$0.21928-2.87%

The team behind the controversial crypto project Pi Network continues to advance the ecosystem by integrating new features and opportunities for users. The latest ones will allow the community to build their own DEX and AMM interfaces.

Still in Testing Phase

Dr. Chengdiao Fan (one of Pi Network’s co-founders) announced during the crypto conference TOKEN2049 in Singapore that the project has deployed new decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pool features to its blockchains. They will enable developers and Pioneers to experiment directly with token swaps, liquidity pools, and other tools. Fan revealed that the features have been rolled out only on Testnet, and after the testing period, they will be accessible on Mainnet:

In addition, Fan explained that these tools will also enable Pioneers to educate themselves about DeFi before directly participating on Mainnet and interacting with real PI tokens.

Following the latest update, developers can test coins on the Pi Testnet blockchain. Documentation explaining the entire process will be released in the coming weeks.

The creation of tokens is crucial for these features to function properly. Developers are allowed to produce coins on the Pi Testnet blockchain, while such functionality is similarly restricted on Mainnet during the testing period.

The End of the Domains Auction

In mid-June, Pi Network’s team unveiled the .pi Domains Auction: a bidding event that enables Pioneers to acquire unique names, replacing long addresses consisting of numerous letters and numbers.

The initiative officially concluded on September 30, and no new bids will be accepted after that date. However, the team explained that if a domain receives a bid within the last 24 hours of the auction, the window will automatically extend for another 24 hours.

The conclusion of the auction will be followed by a data review phase that will last approximately two months. After that, eligible users can start claiming their domains.

The post Big Pi Network (PI) Update Every Pioneer Needs to Know appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,135.12
$99,135.12$99,135.12

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,225.42
$3,225.42$3,225.42

-4.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3111
$2.3111$2.3111

-5.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.15
$144.15$144.15

-5.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16406
$0.16406$0.16406

-5.01%