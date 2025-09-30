ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR: Blockchain Association warned banks want to roll back GENIUS Act protections, risking consumer access to stablecoin innovation. Letter to Congress stresses GENIUS guarantees one-to-one reserves, oversight, and clarity for U.S. crypto companies. Banking lobby argues stablecoins threaten deposits, though deposits total $18T versus $277B in stablecoins worldwide. Campaign launched to raise awareness and push [...] The post Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Blockchain Association warned banks want to roll back GENIUS Act protections, risking consumer access to stablecoin innovation. Letter to Congress stresses GENIUS guarantees one-to-one reserves, oversight, and clarity for U.S. crypto companies. Banking lobby argues stablecoins threaten deposits, though deposits total $18T versus $277B in stablecoins worldwide. Campaign launched to raise awareness and push [...] The post Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back appeared first on Blockonomi.

Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/30 02:27
EPNS
PUSH$0.01534-10.50%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01847-8.24%
Union
U$0.005721-7.99%

TLDR:

  • Blockchain Association warned banks want to roll back GENIUS Act protections, risking consumer access to stablecoin innovation.
  • Letter to Congress stresses GENIUS guarantees one-to-one reserves, oversight, and clarity for U.S. crypto companies.
  • Banking lobby argues stablecoins threaten deposits, though deposits total $18T versus $277B in stablecoins worldwide.
  • Campaign launched to raise awareness and push lawmakers to keep GENIUS Act protections in place.

Big banks are pushing back on the GENIUS Act, sparking a fight over the future of stablecoin rules. 

Crypto advocates say rolling it back would hurt innovation and consumer protection. The Blockchain Association has stepped in to defend the law. It sent a letter to Congress this week urging lawmakers to hold the line. 

The clash sets the stage for a tense standoff in Washington.

Banks Target GENIUS Act Over Stablecoin Rules

The Blockchain Association said banks are trying to dismantle the law to protect their own business models. 

They argue stablecoins put deposits and credit markets at risk. In its letter, the association told Congress that those claims do not hold up against real data. U.S. bank deposits sit above $18 trillion, while global stablecoins are only $277 billion.

The letter emphasized that GENIUS guarantees full backing with one-to-one reserves. It also sets up federal oversight and regulatory clarity, encouraging innovators to keep their companies in the U.S. The group said removing these protections would push crypto development overseas.

The association argued that stablecoins actually help markets. They make settlement faster, cheaper, and available 24/7. They also support on-chain lending models that open new credit opportunities. This is competition, not a threat, the group stressed.

Blockchain Association Rallies Congress and Public

The Blockchain Association said it has launched a public campaign to raise awareness about the law. The goal is to get consumers and lawmakers to understand what is at stake. It called on members of Congress to resist pressure from banks and keep the law intact.

Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, said protecting GENIUS is key to keeping the U.S. a leader in financial innovation. The association is urging the public to speak up and share the message with policymakers.

The campaign includes educational materials explaining how stablecoins work and why they do not pose systemic risk. It also highlights benefits like reduced transaction costs and more efficient payments.

The letter closes by warning that rolling back the GENIUS Act would slow U.S. progress in building a modern financial system. The group told Congress the future of finance is being shaped now, and the U.S. must stay competitive.

The post Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,135.12
$99,135.12$99,135.12

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,226.85
$3,226.85$3,226.85

-4.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3111
$2.3111$2.3111

-5.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.18
$144.18$144.18

-5.85%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16402
$0.16402$0.16402

-5.04%