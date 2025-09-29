Bhutanese government wallet address transfers 2011.23 BTC to new wallet, worth approximately $230 million

PANews reported on September 29 that Onchain Lens cited on-chain data and reported that the Royal Government of Bhutan (Druk Holdings) transferred 2011.23 BTC to a new wallet, which is equivalent to approximately US$230 million at the current price. The trend indicates that it may be preparing to list on the exchange.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.