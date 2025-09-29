Bhutanese government wallet address transfers 2011.23 BTC to new wallet, worth approximately $230 million By: PANews 2025/09/29 23:26 Share

PANews reported on September 29 that Onchain Lens cited on-chain data and reported that the Royal Government of Bhutan (Druk Holdings) transferred 2011.23 BTC to a new wallet, which is equivalent to approximately US$230 million at the current price. The trend indicates that it may be preparing to list on the exchange.