Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October

The fourth quarter is usually the strongest for cryptocurrencies, and this year looks no different.

According to a post by Bitcoin Magazine on X, Eric Trump said he believes Q4 is “unbelievable for crypto,” citing a rising global M2 money supply and the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates.

These developments increase market liquidity and create a favorable environment for crypto.

Institutional investors are also active. According to a recent post on Watcher.Guru, BlackRock continues buying Bitcoin and has launched a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, offering regular income alongside potential price gains.

This demonstrates confidence from major players and often attracts more investors.

For investors, this highlights an opportunity: participating in crypto presales allows access to tokens at lower prices before wider adoption.

With October approaching, historically strong Q4 performance and active institutional involvement make this a good time to explore presale opportunities.

The Best Crypto Presales to Buy Before The October Rally

October typically brings a strong rebound in the crypto market. Many tokens are expected to surge in value, making it harder to acquire them at early prices once the month begins.

Source – Insidebitcoins YouTube Channel

Crypto presales provide a chance to enter before the growth, with many tokens still priced under $1.

Bitcoin Hyper (Bitcoin Hyper)

Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $18.8 million in its presale, offering early investors a chance to enter before the price increases.

Built as a next-generation Bitcoin blockchain, it combines Bitcoin security with Solana-level speeds, enabling fast, low-fee transactions.

The network supports decentralized applications, DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and meme coins through a canonical bridge that locks BTC on Layer 1 and generates a compatible version for the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem.

The HYPER token powers the network and is used for transaction fees, governance, staking, and incentives.

Analysts project strong growth potential, and if a fraction of circulating BTC flows into HYPER, liquidity and network adoption could increase significantly.

Tokens can be purchased via SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or credit card, and Best Wallet supports storage and tracking. The community is active on X and Telegram for updates and engagement.

Bitcoin Hyper provides scalable Bitcoin-based smart contract functionality, low fees, and multi-use token utility. Early participation in the presale gives investors direct access to the network and its growing ecosystem before wider adoption.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge, a new dog-themed meme coin, has entered the market as a 1,000x leveraged version of Dogecoin.

Currently in its presale phase, the token is attracting attention thanks to its low entry price and growth potential, giving early investors a chance to buy before wider market exposure.

The project has been audited and verified, with no transaction fees for buying or selling, and operates on the Ethereum network.

Tokens can be purchased via Best Wallet, MetaMask, or WalletConnect, with payment options including ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and credit cards.

The presale is organized in progressive rounds, with prices increasing gradually, while integrated platforms let investors track earnings and staking rewards.

Maxi Doge’s tokenomics allocate 5% of supply to staking, currently yielding 130% annually, incentivizing early participation. With a total supply capped at 150 billion tokens, scarcity is ensured, preventing inflation from new token generation.

The roadmap includes partnerships, influencer engagement, and community growth, all aimed at expanding adoption.

The presale has already raised $2.6 million, reflecting strong market interest. Audit reports and the white paper offer transparency on contract security and token distribution, while staking and liquidity tracking tools allow investors to monitor potential returns in real time.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode is a meme coin project currently in its presale phase, introducing a gamified “mine-to-earn” system.

Users purchase virtual nodes using Pepenode tokens and place them in a digital server room.

Each node has unique properties, and combining or upgrading nodes boosts mining power and token production, all in a fully virtual environment with no physical hardware required.

Mining rewards are paid in Pepenode tokens, and top miners can earn bonuses in other meme coins like Pepe and Fartcoin. The presale runs in stages, allowing early participants to acquire tokens at lower prices before later rounds.

The presale has already raised $1.5 million, demonstrating strong demand and market adoption. The project website provides step-by-step guidance on purchasing tokens, managing nodes, and claiming rewards.

The roadmap begins with the presale, followed by a token generation event (TGE) where Pepenode tokens are officially issued. The final stage launches the full mine-to-earn platform, allowing users to manage virtual mining setups and optimize nodes for higher rewards.

Security is ensured through an audit by Coinsult, validating smart contracts and system integrity. Presale transactions and recent purchases are publicly visible, allowing users to monitor token availability and trends in real time.

Pepenode emphasizes mechanics over hype. Mining output depends on node combinations and upgrades, while staking options provide additional token rewards.

The platform integrates node management, mining simulation, staking, and reward tracking into a single virtual ecosystem, giving users a controlled and auditable way to earn rewards.

Conclusion

Q4 is emerging as a pivotal period for crypto, with institutional buying and easing monetary conditions boosting market momentum. This year’s presales reveal which trends are gaining traction.

Bitcoin Hyper addresses the need for faster, programmable Bitcoin. Maxi Doge leverages community activity and staking incentives. Pepenode turns participation into a gamified earning experience.

Investors entering these presales now are positioning themselves ahead of broader adoption and can explore the Best Crypto Presales to Buy for strategic opportunities.

These projects provide insight into which tokens are likely to capture attention and trading activity as the quarter unfolds, highlighting innovation, engagement, and potential early gains.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.