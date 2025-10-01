Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe By: Coinstats 2025/10/01 06:30 Share

As crypto markets have strengthened, attention has turned to XRP, Solana, Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper in the best crypto debate. Recent U.S. policy steps, ETF milestones, and technical readings have framed expectations for dip-buying, support zones, and potential breakouts into 2025.