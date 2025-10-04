Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 October – XRP, Zcash, Aster By: Coinstats 2025/10/04 06:30 Share

Best crypto has been evaluated amid a market cap above $4.24T as BTC has hovered near records and policy changes in the U.S. have supported altcoin strength. XRP, Zcash, and Aster have emerged in focus while analysts have tracked technicals and upcoming decisions.