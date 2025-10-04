Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 October – XRP, Zcash, Aster

Best crypto has been evaluated amid a market cap above $4.24T as BTC has hovered near records and policy changes in the U.S. have supported altcoin strength. XRP, Zcash, and Aster have emerged in focus while analysts have tracked technicals and upcoming decisions.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.