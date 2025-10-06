Backpack platform launches BNB trading, margin, and lending services

Key Takeaways
Backpack, a crypto exchange and wallet platform, today launched BNB trading, margin, and lending services for users. Users can access these features through Backpack’s integrated trading interface.
Backpack has expanded its offerings by integrating support for additional blockchain ecosystems, enabling users to swap, bridge, and trade assets across networks in its wallet. Exchanges are increasingly adding margin and lending functionalities for popular tokens to enhance capital efficiency, allowing users to earn interest on collateral while trading.
The addition of BNB services follows Backpack’s strategy to broaden its asset support and provide comprehensive trading tools for digital assets across multiple blockchain networks.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/backpack-platform-bnb-trading-margin-lending/