ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR: Avalanche Treasury Co. confirmed a $675M SPAC deal with Mountain Lake, including $460M in treasury assets. AVAT purchased $200M worth of AVAX at a discount and secured 18-month priority rights on token sales. The company targets $1B in AVAX holdings post-listing, with Nasdaq debut planned in early 2026. Emin Gün Sirer and Avalanche executives [...] The post Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Avalanche Treasury Co. confirmed a $675M SPAC deal with Mountain Lake, including $460M in treasury assets. AVAT purchased $200M worth of AVAX at a discount and secured 18-month priority rights on token sales. The company targets $1B in AVAX holdings post-listing, with Nasdaq debut planned in early 2026. Emin Gün Sirer and Avalanche executives [...] The post Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.

Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 13:39
Avalanche
AVAX$15.93-8.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006137-8.86%

TLDR:

  • Avalanche Treasury Co. confirmed a $675M SPAC deal with Mountain Lake, including $460M in treasury assets.
  • AVAT purchased $200M worth of AVAX at a discount and secured 18-month priority rights on token sales.
  • The company targets $1B in AVAX holdings post-listing, with Nasdaq debut planned in early 2026.
  • Emin Gün Sirer and Avalanche executives will advise AVAT as it deploys capital into adoption-driven strategies.

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has entered a business combination valued at more than $675 million with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp., a Nasdaq-listed SPAC. 

The deal includes about $460 million in treasury assets from equity financing and aims to create a public vehicle for AVAX exposure. Executives said the structure will allow institutions to access Avalanche more directly while avoiding the limitations of passive ETFs. 

The combined company expects to list in early 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, according to a press release.

$200M AVAX Purchase and Discounted Entry Price

As part of the launch, AVAT disclosed an initial $200 million AVAX purchase at a discount to market price. 

The agreement also grants the company 18-month priority rights on future token sales from the Avalanche Foundation to U.S. treasuries. This setup is designed to accelerate AVAT’s accumulation strategy and position it as a leading holder of AVAX once the listing is complete.

Wu Blockchain reported that the entry point is priced at 0.77 times net asset value. That figure represents a 23 percent discount compared with buying AVAX directly or through exchange-traded alternatives. The company has stated its long-term goal is to build more than $1 billion in AVAX holdings after becoming public.

The transaction will bring in an advisory board that combines Wall Street backgrounds with crypto-native experience. Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer confirmed he will serve as a strategic advisor, describing AVAT as a partner designed to strengthen token adoption and ecosystem growth. 

Avalanche Chief Business Officer John Nahas will also join the public company board, giving AVAT direct input from the network’s leadership team.

Bart Smith, CEO of AVAT, said institutions face barriers when accessing digital assets directly. He explained that a public structure allows investors to gain exposure while contributing to Avalanche’s development. Smith added that the treasury will not be limited to holding tokens but will deploy capital into targeted ecosystem initiatives.

Capital Deployment Strategy and Ecosystem Focus

According to the release, AVAT intends to use raised funds across three main pillars. The first involves protocol investments that can drive adoption and increase on-chain activity. 

The second focuses on partnerships with enterprises building tokenized assets, stablecoins, and payment infrastructure. The third aims to provide validator resources and liquidity support for new institutional blockchains launching on Avalanche.

Paul Grinberg, CEO of Mountain Lake, said the appeal of the transaction comes from AVAT’s active mandate. He stated that the company’s approach is to create token utility and adoption rather than relying on simple accumulation. With the deal, Avalanche positions AVAT as both an institutional entry point and an aligned growth engine for its ecosystem.

The post Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,127.95
$99,127.95$99,127.95

-2.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,227.82
$3,227.82$3,227.82

-4.69%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3150
$2.3150$2.3150

-4.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.21
$144.21$144.21

-5.83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16405
$0.16405$0.16405

-5.02%