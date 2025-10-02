Avalanche Treasury Completes Over $675 Million Merger Transaction, Plans to List on Nasdaq in Q1 2026 By: PANews 2025/10/02 10:41 Share

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, digital asset treasury company Avalanche Treasury announced that it has reached a $675 million merger transaction agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, which is a Nasdaq-listed company, but needs to obtain approval from regulators and shareholders. Avalanche Treasury expects to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the first quarter of 2026 through this merger transaction.