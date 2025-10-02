Avalanche Treasury Completes Over $675 Million Merger Transaction, Plans to List on Nasdaq in Q1 2026

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, digital asset treasury company Avalanche Treasury announced that it has reached a $675 million merger transaction agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, which is a Nasdaq-listed company, but needs to obtain approval from regulators and shareholders. Avalanche Treasury expects to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the first quarter of 2026 through this merger transaction.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.