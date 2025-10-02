ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai confirmed on Tuesday that they are extending discounts on electric vehicles to counter the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which officially ended on September 30, 2025, according to information provided by all three companies. The automakers said the discounts are meant to keep EV sales from plunging […]Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai confirmed on Tuesday that they are extending discounts on electric vehicles to counter the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which officially ended on September 30, 2025, according to information provided by all three companies. The automakers said the discounts are meant to keep EV sales from plunging […]

Automakers Ford, GM and Hyundai slash EV prices to offset end of $7,500 federal tax break

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 07:17

Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai confirmed on Tuesday that they are extending discounts on electric vehicles to counter the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which officially ended on September 30, 2025, according to information provided by all three companies.

The automakers said the discounts are meant to keep EV sales from plunging after a record third quarter. They are also trying to clear existing inventories of electric cars that were ordered before the credit ran out.

Ford and GM are extending the full $7,500 discount on leased EVs that are already on dealer lots or in transit to showrooms. Hyundai is applying the rebate more broadly.

The company is offering $7,500 cash on both purchases and leases of the 2025 Ioniq 5, and it is also cutting the sticker price of the 2026 Ioniq 5 by as much as $9,800, depending on the trim level. All of this is being paid for directly by Hyundai rather than the federal government.

Trump policy changes slow EV market and raise costs

The companies warned that EV sales will slow in the coming months as President Donald Trump’s administration rolls out policies aimed at encouraging gasoline and hybrid models instead of battery-only vehicles.

Automakers are adjusting production plans and preparing to offer more non-electric cars as demand for full battery-electric vehicles cools. Many American buyers are still staying away from EVs because of high prices and unreliable charging networks.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if EV sales in the US go down to 5% from about 10% now,” Jim Farley, the chief executive officer of Ford, said at a conference in Detroit this week. Farley also said the EV market will be “way smaller than we thought.”

Automakers are already dealing with higher costs as Trump’s new trade deals impose tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts. Based on research from Cox Automotive, those tariffs could add $5,500 to the price of an imported vehicle and $1,000 even to U.S.-built cars that use foreign components.

A September forecast from EY, a consulting arm of Ernst & Young Global, showed the U.S. EV market only reaching 11% of new car sales by 2029, up from 8.1% last year. Europe and China are far ahead. EY expects Europe’s EV share to pass 50% by 2032 and China’s to pass 50% by 2033. This gap is shaping how different carmakers approach their product plans.

Hyundai funds rebates as GM locks in federal credits pre-deadline

Hyundai is also retooling its $5.5 billion plant in Savannah, Georgia to build both hybrid and electric models for the U.S. market. “Because of the surge we saw in September, there’s going to be a reset in October, maybe November. But the EV market will settle,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai’s North America chief executive.

Parker added, “There was an EV market before the IRA and there’s gonna be an EV market after the IRA,” referring to President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which created the now-expired tax credit.

Hyundai said it is using its own funds to finance the $7,500 cash rebate on the 2025 Ioniq 5 and the discounts on the 2026 models. Parker said this shows Hyundai’s ability to operate “with a lot of uncertainty.”

GM and Ford are taking a different path. GM Financial placed down payments on about 30,000 EVs before October 1 to secure the tax credit ahead of time. This allows GM to lease the vehicles with the $7,500 credit already included in the price.

Once a lease is written, the Internal Revenue Service reimburses GM Financial. Ford Credit is running a similar plan, saying in a statement it will provide “competitive lease payments on retail leases through Ford Credit until Dec. 31.”

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006188-6.84%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000881-15.45%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000539-7.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07437-5.20%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01452-16.79%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,628.57
$99,628.57$99,628.57

-1.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,238.14
$3,238.14$3,238.14

-4.39%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3283
$2.3283$2.3283

-4.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.25
$145.25$145.25

-5.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16497
$0.16497$0.16497

-4.49%