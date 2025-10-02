Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected

Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to 1,825M MoM in August versus 6,500M expected and 6,612M (revised from 7,310M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
Further details reveal that Australia’s Exports fell by 7.8% MoM in August from a rise of 2.5% (revised from 3.3%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 3.2% MoM in August, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -1.3%) seen in July.
Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 0.6616.
Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.25%
|-1.25%
|0.30%
|-0.54%
|-0.27%
|0.15%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|-0.27%
|-1.29%
|0.28%
|-0.52%
|-0.28%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.27%
|-0.97%
|0.55%
|-0.28%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|JPY
|1.25%
|1.29%
|0.97%
|1.56%
|0.71%
|1.16%
|1.44%
|CAD
|-0.30%
|-0.28%
|-0.55%
|-1.56%
|-0.80%
|-0.56%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.54%
|0.52%
|0.28%
|-0.71%
|0.80%
|0.56%
|0.69%
|NZD
|0.27%
|0.28%
|-0.02%
|-1.16%
|0.56%
|-0.56%
|0.18%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.45%
|-1.44%
|0.10%
|-0.69%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
This section was published on October 1 at 23.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release.
The Australian Trade Data Overview
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 01.30 GMT. Trade surplus is expected to narrow to 6,500M MoM in August, compared to 7,310M in the previous reading.
Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair gathers strength as the US Dollar weakens after private-sector jobs in the world’s largest economy contracted last month, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year.
If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the September 30 high of 0.6628. The next resistance level emerges at the September 11 high of 0.6665, en route to the September 16 high of 0.6688.
To the downside, the September 19 low of 0.6586 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the September 29 low of 0.6546. The next contention level is located at the September 26 low of 0.6520.
Economic Indicator
Trade Balance (MoM)
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
