ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to 1,825M MoM in August versus 6,500M expected and 6,612M (revised from 7,310M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Further details reveal that Australia’s Exports fell by 7.8% MoM in August from a rise of 2.5% (revised from 3.3%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 3.2% MoM in August, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -1.3%) seen in July. Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 0.6616. Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.25% -1.25% 0.30% -0.54% -0.27% 0.15% EUR -0.01% -0.27% -1.29% 0.28% -0.52% -0.28% 0.14% GBP 0.25% 0.27% -0.97% 0.55% -0.28% 0.02% 0.45% JPY 1.25% 1.29% 0.97% 1.56% 0.71% 1.16% 1.44% CAD -0.30% -0.28% -0.55% -1.56% -0.80% -0.56% -0.10% AUD 0.54% 0.52% 0.28% -0.71% 0.80% 0.56% 0.69% NZD 0.27% 0.28% -0.02% -1.16% 0.56% -0.56% 0.18% CHF -0.15% -0.14% -0.45% -1.44% 0.10% -0.69% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). This section was published on October 1 at 23.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release. The Australian Trade Data Overview The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 01.30… The post Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to 1,825M MoM in August versus 6,500M expected and 6,612M (revised from 7,310M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Further details reveal that Australia’s Exports fell by 7.8% MoM in August from a rise of 2.5% (revised from 3.3%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 3.2% MoM in August, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -1.3%) seen in July. Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 0.6616. Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.25% -1.25% 0.30% -0.54% -0.27% 0.15% EUR -0.01% -0.27% -1.29% 0.28% -0.52% -0.28% 0.14% GBP 0.25% 0.27% -0.97% 0.55% -0.28% 0.02% 0.45% JPY 1.25% 1.29% 0.97% 1.56% 0.71% 1.16% 1.44% CAD -0.30% -0.28% -0.55% -1.56% -0.80% -0.56% -0.10% AUD 0.54% 0.52% 0.28% -0.71% 0.80% 0.56% 0.69% NZD 0.27% 0.28% -0.02% -1.16% 0.56% -0.56% 0.18% CHF -0.15% -0.14% -0.45% -1.44% 0.10% -0.69% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). This section was published on October 1 at 23.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release. The Australian Trade Data Overview The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 01.30…

Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:46
Polytrade
TRADE$0,04885-5,64%
1
1$0,01746-21,66%
COM
COM$0,005077-7,87%
RISE
RISE$0,007579-3,99%
Oasis
ROSE$0,0189-6,38%

Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to 1,825M MoM in August versus 6,500M expected and 6,612M (revised from 7,310M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Further details reveal that Australia’s Exports fell by 7.8% MoM in August from a rise of 2.5% (revised from 3.3%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 3.2% MoM in August, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -1.3%) seen in July.

Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 0.6616.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%-0.25%-1.25%0.30%-0.54%-0.27%0.15%
EUR-0.01%-0.27%-1.29%0.28%-0.52%-0.28%0.14%
GBP0.25%0.27%-0.97%0.55%-0.28%0.02%0.45%
JPY1.25%1.29%0.97%1.56%0.71%1.16%1.44%
CAD-0.30%-0.28%-0.55%-1.56%-0.80%-0.56%-0.10%
AUD0.54%0.52%0.28%-0.71%0.80%0.56%0.69%
NZD0.27%0.28%-0.02%-1.16%0.56%-0.56%0.18%
CHF-0.15%-0.14%-0.45%-1.44%0.10%-0.69%-0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on October 1 at 23.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release.

The Australian Trade Data Overview

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 01.30 GMT. Trade surplus is expected to narrow to 6,500M MoM in August, compared to 7,310M in the previous reading.

Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair gathers strength as the US Dollar weakens after private-sector jobs in the world’s largest economy contracted last month, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the September 30 high of 0.6628. The next resistance level emerges at the September 11 high of 0.6665, en route to the September 16 high of 0.6688.

To the downside, the September 19 low of 0.6586 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the September 29 low of 0.6546. The next contention level is located at the September 26 low of 0.6520.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance (MoM)

The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.


Read more.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/when-is-the-australian-trade-data-and-how-could-it-affect-aud-usd-202510012330

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000002284-19,97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,0885-9,30%
Sign
SIGN$0,03714-4,20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00003898+0,36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0195-17,37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99 127,95
$99 127,95$99 127,95

-2,24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 226,82
$3 226,82$3 226,82

-4,72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3148
$2,3148$2,3148

-4,90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144,21
$144,21$144,21

-5,83%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16404
$0,16404$0,16404

-5,03%