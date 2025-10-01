Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States

ExchangeDEX+
2025/10/01 07:09
Topline

The northern lights have a higher chance than usual to appear in the skies above the northern United States on Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as the effects of a minor geomagnetic storm impact the aurora borealis.

The Earth is still seeing the effects of a geomagnetic storm caused by ejections from the Sun.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Forecasters at NOAA predicted a Kp index of five out of nine for Tuesday night, meaning the aurora could appear brighter than usual with more “motions and formations.”

A minor geomagnetic storm is expected to continue impacting Earth on Tuesday due to coronal mass ejections from the Sun, though the storm had earlier been considered “strong.”

Key Background

NOAA issued an alert for a G3 or “strong” magnetic storm early Tuesday morning, which the agency credited to “persistent” influence from coronal mass ejections. These storms are measured on a scale from one through five, and a G3 level storm has the potential to cause problems for satellite and low-frequency radio navigation—though major effects have not been reported during similar events recently. During G3 storms, the aurora has been spotted as far south as Illinois, and the Kp index rose as high as 7 during the storm Tuesday morning, NOAA recorded. Coronal mass ejections are bursts of plasma from the Sun, which travel at high speeds and have a magnetic field stronger than typical solar winds, according to NOAA.

Where Could The Aurora Appear?

The aurora could be visible from many northern states, including parts of Washington, the northern Idaho Panhandle, Montana, northeastern Wyoming, North Dakota and most of South Dakota. In the Midwest, the aurora could be spotted from Minnesota, Wisconsin and much of Michigan, as well as northern Iowa. The view line also extends into some parts of the East Coast along the Canadian border, including Upstate New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and parts of Maine. Most of Alaska will also fall within Tuesday’s view line.

What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights?

Prospective aurora viewers should travel closer to the Earth’s magnetic north pole, experts at NOAA recommend. Viewers should position themselves on a clear vantage point looking north, away from cities or other sources of light. The best time of night to view the aurora is typically the two hours before and after midnight.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/30/northern-lights-could-appear-above-15-states-after-strong-geomagnetic-storm/

