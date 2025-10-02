ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD failed to move too far in either direction on Wednesday. Australian Trade Balance figures are due early Thursday. US government shutdown has crimped the flow of critical inflation and jobs data. AUD/USD took a breather on Wednesday, churning in place near 0.6620 after a three-day gain streak that saw the US Dollar (USD) rebound from a three-week low of 0.6520 against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The US government has entered it’s fourth federal shutdown during Donald Trump’s two terms as president, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has warned that it will not be able to deliver the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data amid a federal shuttering. Australia’s Trade Balance is expected to have dipped to 6.5 billion in August. Imports declined 1.3% in July, alongside a 3.3% uptick in Exports during the same period, bringing Australia’s July Trade Balance to 7.31 billion MoM. Australian Trade Balance data drops at 01:30 GMT. Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also land on late on Thursday at 23:00 GMT. Australian Services PMIs are expected to hold steady at 52.0 for September. This week’s hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume. ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K in September versus the expected 50K. August’s initial print of 54K was also revised sharply lower to -3K. ADP jobs figures suffer from constant revisions, but the figure has generally missed expectations for all but three of the monthly figures published since the start of 2025. With the NFP print in jeopardy, investors are leaning further on… The post AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD failed to move too far in either direction on Wednesday. Australian Trade Balance figures are due early Thursday. US government shutdown has crimped the flow of critical inflation and jobs data. AUD/USD took a breather on Wednesday, churning in place near 0.6620 after a three-day gain streak that saw the US Dollar (USD) rebound from a three-week low of 0.6520 against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The US government has entered it’s fourth federal shutdown during Donald Trump’s two terms as president, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has warned that it will not be able to deliver the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data amid a federal shuttering. Australia’s Trade Balance is expected to have dipped to 6.5 billion in August. Imports declined 1.3% in July, alongside a 3.3% uptick in Exports during the same period, bringing Australia’s July Trade Balance to 7.31 billion MoM. Australian Trade Balance data drops at 01:30 GMT. Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also land on late on Thursday at 23:00 GMT. Australian Services PMIs are expected to hold steady at 52.0 for September. This week’s hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume. ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K in September versus the expected 50K. August’s initial print of 54K was also revised sharply lower to -3K. ADP jobs figures suffer from constant revisions, but the figure has generally missed expectations for all but three of the monthly figures published since the start of 2025. With the NFP print in jeopardy, investors are leaning further on…

AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:22
Polytrade
TRADE$0.04887-5.60%
COM
COM$0.005084-7.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.05345-7.73%
Farcana
FAR$0.000551-3.50%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2608-4.25%
  • AUD/USD failed to move too far in either direction on Wednesday.
  • Australian Trade Balance figures are due early Thursday.
  • US government shutdown has crimped the flow of critical inflation and jobs data.

AUD/USD took a breather on Wednesday, churning in place near 0.6620 after a three-day gain streak that saw the US Dollar (USD) rebound from a three-week low of 0.6520 against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The US government has entered it’s fourth federal shutdown during Donald Trump’s two terms as president, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has warned that it will not be able to deliver the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data amid a federal shuttering.

Australia’s Trade Balance is expected to have dipped to 6.5 billion in August. Imports declined 1.3% in July, alongside a 3.3% uptick in Exports during the same period, bringing Australia’s July Trade Balance to 7.31 billion MoM. Australian Trade Balance data drops at 01:30 GMT. Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also land on late on Thursday at 23:00 GMT. Australian Services PMIs are expected to hold steady at 52.0 for September.

This week’s hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume.

ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K in September versus the expected 50K. August’s initial print of 54K was also revised sharply lower to -3K. ADP jobs figures suffer from constant revisions, but the figure has generally missed expectations for all but three of the monthly figures published since the start of 2025.

With the NFP print in jeopardy, investors are leaning further on private data such as ADP. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate trader bets of another quarter-point interest rate cut on October 29 surged to 99% post-ADP on Wednesday. Rate markets are also pricing in nearly 90% odds of a third-straight rate trim on December 10, and a further 93% that the Fed will deliver a fourth interest rate cut by next April at the absolute latest.

AUD/USD daily chart

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-treads-water-ahead-of-australian-trade-balance-data-202510012312

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0885-9.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.03714-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00003898+0.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,118.25
$99,118.25$99,118.25

-2.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,227.43
$3,227.43$3,227.43

-4.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3144
$2.3144$2.3144

-4.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.29
$144.29$144.29

-5.78%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16408
$0.16408$0.16408

-5.00%