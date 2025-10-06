Aster: S2 transaction fees are fully refundable, and airdrop tokens will be distributed starting October 14th

PANews reported on October 6th that Aster announced on the X platform that it will add more flexibility for community S2 reward redemption: Option 1: Receive ASTER airdrops as usual; Option 2: Full refund of S2 transaction fees and enjoy zero-fee trading activities.
Users can select option 1 or 2 when the redemption page opens on October 10th, with redemption closing on October 12th (48 hours later). If Yinghu doesn't select option 1, the default will be option 1. The airdropped ASTER tokens will be distributed starting October 14th, and transaction fee rebates will be distributed in batches after the redemption period ends. Aster also stated that all airdrops will be evenly distributed across the various periods within each phase.