Perpetual DEX trading volumes topped $1.43 trillion in September, a nearly 50% month-over-month increase. Aster led with more than $670 billion, while Hyperliquid and Lighter crossed $100 billion each. Perp DEX Volumes Break $1.4 Trillion in September, Led by Aster and Hyperliquid Perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs) recorded a historic milestone in September, with monthly […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/aster-dominates-record-1-4-trillion-perpetuals-dex-trading-volume-in-september/